Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans offered chance to sign English midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay, and more - May 31, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to usher in a new era under Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge at Camp Nou earlier this week as Xavi's replacement.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been offered the chance to sign an English midfielder. Elsewhere, Ilkay Gundogan has no plans to leave the Spanish giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 31, 2024.

Barcelona offered chance to sign Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has offered his services to Barcelona, according to SPORT. The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at Manchester City and is expected to be on the move this summer.

Phillips arrived at the Etihad from Leeds United with a big reputation a couple of summers ago, but never really lived up to expectations. The 28-year-old registered just 31 appearances across competitions over two seasons for the Premier League champions and his time at the club could be coming to an end.

The Catalans are looking for a new pivot in the midfield. The club are yet to properly replace Sergio Busquets, who left last summer for the MLS. Oriol Romeu was roped in for the job, but he has failed to impress so far. The Spanish giants are eyeing multiple targets, but their financial situation has crippled them in the market.

Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer, has been identified as the priority target. However, recent reports have suggested that the German midfielder has turned down a move to Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Guido Rodriguez, who will be a free agent this summer, is already in talks with Barcelona regarding a Bosman move. However, the club are apparently in a race against time to complete that deal.

The situation has forced the Catalans to pursue alternate targets for the job and Phillips could be an option. City are said to be willing to let the player leave for €30m and there's a rising interest in his services.

Multiple clubs in the Premier League already have their eyes on the Englishman. However, Phillips would like to join the Spanish giants, who will have the chance to sign him if City cannot find other buyers.

Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay

Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay at Camp Nou beyond this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German midfielder joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year as a free agent and was a first-team regular in the recently concluded season. Gundogan has registered 51 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and setting up 14 more. Galatasaray president Dursen Ozbek recently expressed a desire to sign the 33-year-old this summer.

The Turkish club have been hot on his heels for a while and are hoping to prise him away this summer. However, the Catalans have no desire to let him go. Gundogan is under contract until next summer, but there's an option to extend his stay until 2026.

The German midfielder also remains keen to make history with the Spanish giants after an impressive debut season. His experience and expertise will also be indispensable for a relatively young Barcelona side.

Hansi Flick wants to make Ansu Fati decision in pre-season

Hansi Flick will assess Ansu Fati's situation in pre-season, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward exploded into the scenes at Barcelona a few seasons ago and was tipped to become Lionel Messi's successor. However, it has been a downhill ride for Fati since he was handed the Argentinean's fabled No. 10 shirt at Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old fell out of favour under Xavi and was eventually shipped out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. However, Fati's stay at the Amex has hardly been fruitful; the Spaniard registered just four goals and one assist from 27 games for the Seagulls. It was previously believed that the Catalans would offload Fati this summer, but Flick wants to assess the player in preseason before making a final decision.