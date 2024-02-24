Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Frenkie de Jong renewal, Ronald Araujo wants to stay, and more - February 24, 2024

Barcelona will welcome Getafe to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for their upcoming La Liga fixture on Saturday (February 24). Xavi’s team are third in the standings after 25 games, eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are planning to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Ronald Araujo is not looking to leave Camp Nou at the moment.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 24, 2024.

Barcelona plan Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong has no desire to leave Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning to hand Frenkie de Jong a new contract, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez.

The Dutch midfielder recently slammed the press for publishing a false narrative about his future. De Jong insisted that he wants to stay at Camp Nou for a while, despite the rising speculation regarding his next move.

Barca are expected to offload players this summer amid the financial turmoil surrounding the club. Given the 26-year-old’s high wages, he has been named as a player who could be sacrificed to address the issue. However, it now appears that the La Liga champions have no desire to part ways with De Jong this year.

Club president Joan Laporta is a huge fan of the Dutchman and wants to keep him at Camp Nou. Barcelona are now working on renewing his current deal, which extends until 2026, but they are likely to make salary adjustments per their financial situation.

Ronald Araujo wants to stay at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo remains settled at Camp Nou

Ronald Araujo has insisted that he remains happy at Barcelona. The Uruguayan defender is a key figure at Camp Nou, but speculation is ripe regarding his future.

Araujo was wanted at Bayern Munich in the winter and had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Bavarians ahead of a potential move. However, Xavi refused to let the player go.

The Bundesliga champions remain in the hunt for defensive reinforcements and could return for the 24-year-old this summer. The Uruguayan has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, with 24 of those being starts. Despite his importance, Barca are expected to be open to his departure to address their financial issues.

However, speaking to TNT Sport, Araujo stated that Barcelona fans shouldn’t worry about his departure.

“No, no, I am very happy here in Barcelona. I am very well, my family is very well, I am very well in Barcelona. I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I have to wear this shirt on the field and I will always do so, very happy to be here,” said Araujo.

Araujo has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

Mar-Andre Ter Stegen wanted in the Middle East

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen remains a key figure at Camp Nou

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been offered a lucrative deal to move to Saudi Arabia, according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Achraf Ben Ayad.

The German shot-stopper recently returned from a long lay-off due to a back injury and remains a vital cog at Camp Nou. Last season, Ter Stegen was in impeccable form, conceding just 20 goals in 38 outings in the league and helping Barcelona lift the La Liga title.

The 31-year-old is under contract with Barca until 2028, but that hasn’t stopped potential suitors from sniffing around. Clubs from Saudi Arabia have targeted high-profile players in the later phases of their careers of late, including the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saudi clubs now have their eyes on Ter Stegen and are offering him a huge contract should he agree to move to the Middle East.