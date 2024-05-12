Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan sensational swap deal, club closing in on Guido Rodriguez, and more - May 12, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their home game against Real Sociedad on Monday, May 13, in La Liga. Xavi's men can climb up to second in the league table with a win.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning a sensational swap deal with Manchester United ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are close to securing the services of Guido Rodriguez.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 12, 2024.

Barcelona plan sensational swap deal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are working on a swap deal involving Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are reportedly eyeing a move for the Manchester United skipper to add more creativity to their squad. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are long-term admirers of the Dutch midfielder and remain eager to take him to Old Trafford.

Both clubs are apparently in talks to script a deal that would suit all parties. Fernandes' contract with the Premier League giants expires in 2026 and he recently sent the rumour mill into overdrive by suggesting his future will be decided after Euro 2024. The La Liga giants are willing to consider De Jong's departure to remove his exorbitant wages from their bill. Securing the services of the Portuguese midfielder in return will also suit their plans and allow them to invest in other positions.

Catalans closing in on Guido Rodriguez, says Fabrizio Romano

Guido Rodriguez

Barcelona are edging closer to a Bosman move for Guido Rodriguez this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinian midfielder's contract with Real Betis expires this summer and he is all set to leave as a free agent. The Catalans are in the market for a defensive midfielder and have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Blaugrana have a verbal agreement in place with Rodriguez.

“Guido Rodríguez will leave Real Betis at the end of the season and has a verbal agreement to join Barcelona. Barca started contact with the player around March with Xavi approving a move for the Argentina star ahead of the summer transfer window. Barcelona are well informed about everything regarding Rodríguez and have had direct contact with the player,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Rodríguez will receive a two-year contract at the Catalan club with the option to extend it by a further year. Everything is ready to go to complete the transfer; however, nothing can be signed formally until Barcelona find out their financial fair play situation. Here We Go will come soon once this is sorted.”

The Argentinean has appeared 28 times across competitions for Betis this season, registering two goals and one assist.

Barcelona eyeing Xavi Simons loan deal, says Fabrizio Romano

Xavi Simons

Barcelona remain keen on bringing Xavi Simons back to Camp Nou this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch attacking midfielder is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has attracted the attention of several clubs ahead of the summer. Simons has appeared 42 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Parisians will only consider a temporary move for the 21-year-old this summer.

“What I am hearing is that PSG don’t want to sell Xavi Simons this summer so they will look for a different solution. There is no chance of a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig as PSG don’t want to sell and the Bundesliga club do not have the money to complete the deal," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The most likely option for Xavi Simons is that he goes on loan again for the 2024/25 campaign. The 21-year-old will have an important say on where he plays next. Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in the Dutch talent as they love the player and everyone at Barca appreciates him. They will try to secure a loan deal with PSG ahead of next season but will face competition from RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs.”

Simons rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, spending nine years at La Masia, before leaving in 2019 to join the Ligue 1 champions.