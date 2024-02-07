Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans planning to move for Jurgen Klopp, club leading Adrien Rabiot chase, and more - February 7, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face Granada at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (February 11) in La Liga. The Catalans arrive in the game on the back of two back-to-back league wins.

Meanwhile, Barca are reportedly planning to move for Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are said to be the favorites to sign Adrien Rabiot this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 7, 2024.

Barcelona planning to move for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning to move for Jurgen Klopp this summer, according to AS. The Catalans are looking for a new manager following Xavi's announcement that he will leave at the end of the season.

The Spanish manager has struggled to get the best out of his team this campaign and has been under tremendous pressure in recent weeks. His decision caught the world by surprise and has forced the La Liga champions into action.

Klopp recently announced that he would part ways with Liverpool this summer. The German manager enjoyed an impressive run at Anfield and has admirers at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are eager to hand over the keys to the first team to Klopp and are looking to contact him regarding a move. However, the German is expected to take a sabbatical next, so their plans are likely to go to waste.

Catalans leading Adrien Rabiot chase

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are leading the race to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to 3CAT. The Catalans are looking for a new midfielder but their poor financial situation is likely to be a barrier this summer. Rabiot's contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season, which makes him an ideal option for the Spanish giants.

Sergio Busquets left Barcelona last summer and his replacement, Oriol Romeu, hasn't lived up to the billing. The former Girona midfielder has been linked with an exit this year and Barca could opt to bring in Rabiot to take his place. The French midfielder has a wealth of experience under his belt and could be a fine addition to the squad.

Hansi Flick perfect for Barcelona, says Javi Martinez

Hansi Flick is eyeing the Camp Nou job

Former Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez believes Hansi Flick is well suited for Barcelona's style of play. The German manager is in the running to replace Xavi at Camp Nou this summer.

Journalist Christian Falk recently stated that the club have initiated contact with Flick regarding the job. It has also been claimed that the German manager is learning Spanish to aid him in the role.

Speaking recently to Gerard Romero, Martinez admitted that the language barrier could be a problem for his former manager.

"Hansi Flick is a very good group manager and a very good coach. At Bayern he made us like motorcycles, we were very good. For Barça? I don’t know, I’m worried about the barrier of language. It’s very important. He is a very clear coach, he always tells you what he thinks to your face. He is calm. You have to mess with him a lot for him to get angry. In the locker room, he first calms everyone down and then speaks," said Martinez.

He continued:

“Flick’s training sessions are intense but they are always with the ball. In Germany we all trained in the afternoon with a physical trainer and that’s where all the players change. It’s a different culture. Flick’s way of playing is total Barça. We played with him in the Pep style, with the centre-backs at the back and the ball coming out from there.”

Flick has been a long-term target for the Catalans, who reportedly wanted him at the club in 2021.