Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans reignite interest in Spanish midfielder, club planning to terminate French defender's contract, and more - 17th August 2021

Barcelona enjoyed the best possible start to the new season on Sunday. The Catalans secured a well-deserved 4-2 victory at the Camp Nou to mark the beginning of the post-Lionel Messi era. Goals from Gerard Pique, Sergio Roberto and a Martin Braithwaite brace helped Ronald Koeman's side gather all three points.

Barcelona remain interested in a midfield target this summer while the Catalans could bid adieu to one of their players as well. Koeman could also see a new signing depart in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer news from 17 August 2021.

Barcelona reignite interest in Spanish midfielder

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Saul Niguez.

Barcelona have turned their attention back to Saul Niguez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Spanish midfielder's future at Atletico Madrid continues to hang in the balance and he is also wanted by Liverpool. The Catalans are willing to offload Martin Braithwaite to fund a move for Saul, who has dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano in recent times.

The arrival of Rodrigo de Paul could push the Spaniard further down the pecking order and Barcelona are ready to offer him respite. The Catalans attempted to bring Saul to the Camp Nou in a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann earlier this summer, but a move for the player failed to materialize.

However, Barcelona are now willing to go after the Spaniard once more. The Catalans are hoping to raise around €30m from the sale of Braithwaite, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The La Liga giants want to reinvest that amount to secure Saul's services but could face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Catalans planning to terminate French defender's contract

Samuel Umtiti's contract could be terminated by Barcelona.

Barcelona are losing their patience with Samuel Umtiti and could terminate his current contract, according to Barca Universal via Sport. The Catalans are eager to offload players to address their financial woes and had previously offered the French defender an option to terminate his contract.

When Umtiti refused to exercise the option, he was informed that he would have to impress Ronald Koeman with his performances to stand a chance of staying at the club.

Having failed to win over the Dutchman, the Frenchman was next asked to accept one of the offers on the table. Umtiti has so far refused to do so, infuriating Barcelona.

The Catalans are now contemplating terminating his contract unless he opts for one of the offers before the end of this week. This, however, could result in legal complexities.

Sergio Aguero planning Barcelona departure

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona in January

Sergio Aguero is planning to leave Barcelona in January, according to Football Espana via Phil Kitromilides. The Argentinean is heartbroken at Lionel Messi's sudden departure from the Caml Nou and is preparing to join the MLS next year.

Barcelona managed to register Aguero after Gerard Pique took a 50% pay cut. The Argentinean is appalled at the situation at the club and does not want to stay at Camp Nou anymore.

The 33-year-old is planning to switch to MLS in mid-season. Aguero is currently sidelined with an injury and is not expected to appear in the Blaugrana shirt any time soon

