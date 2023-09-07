Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans sent Joao Felix advice; club eyeing Hugo Sotelo, and more - September 7, 2023

Xavi has enjoyed a decent start to his Barcelona tenure. After winning the league and Spanish Super Cup last season, he will now have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have been advised on how to get the best out of attacker Joao Felix, who has arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are interested in Hugo Sotelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 7, 2023:

Barcelona sent Joao Felix advice

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou on deadline day.

Former Benfica youth coach Joao Tralhao has urged Barcelona to give Joao Felix the freedom to express his creativity.

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid on deadline day. Felix has endured a difficult time at the Wanda Metropolitano and was offloaded amid reports of a fallout with manager Diego Simeone.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Blaugrana last weekend, coming off the bench in the win against Osasuna. Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Tralhao said that Felix needs a good environment to showcase his skills.

"He is a player who needs a good environment around him. He needs to stabilise his football career project.

"Atletico de Madrid is a team that have a very own identity and a great coach. But, for some reason, Joao’s adaptation to that context has not worked in the best way," said Tralhao

He continued:

“Joao Felix is a creative player. With this type of footballer, you have to be able to release all that creativity because it is his best characteristic. If you have a player like that but he cannot express his creativity, you have only 50% of the player.”

There was decent interest in the Portuguese this summer, but the player only had his eyes for Barcelona.

Blaugrana eyeing Hugo Sotelo

Barcelona are interested in Hugo Sotelo, according to SPORT. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Celta Vigo and has been identified as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou. The veteran Spanish midfielder left the Blaugrana this summer and has teamed up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The La Liga giants wanted to sign an able replacement for the player before the start of the season but could only afford Oriol Romeu. They have now set their sights on Sotelo, who has done very well in a midfield pivot.

The 19-year-old is under contract with Celta Vigo till 2025, but there’s a €10 million release clause in his deal. Los Celestes are trying to tie him down to an extension, but the player has rejected their opening offer.

That could pave the way for Barcelona to take advantage, but they face competition from Real Madrid for the player’s signature.

Deco eager to improve club relationship with Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong (right) has been indispensable under Xavi.

New Barcelona sporting director Deco is eager to mend the club’s poor relationship with Frenkie de Jong, according to SPORT.

The Dutch midfielder is now one of the first names on the team sheet under Xavi, but things haven’t always been so rosy. The Blaugrana had previously attempted to cash in on him to address their financial woes during a time when he wasn’t performing at the highest level.

Last year, De Jong was offered to Manchester United, who had already agreed terms with Barcelona for a move. His contract was leaked to the press in an attempt to reduce the wage bill.

However, the player refused to leave the Camp Nou and is now reaping the benefits of his decision. The 26-year-old is now an indispensable part of the starting XI, but his overall relationship with the club remains at an all-time low. Deco is eager to rebuild the bridge to facilitate a possible renewal in the future.