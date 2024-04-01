Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Amadou Onana blow, Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, and more - April 1, 2024

Barcelona will turn their attentions to the UEFA Champions League next for their game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two teams lock horns at the Parc des Princes on April 10 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Amadou Onana at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski is not planning to leave Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 1, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Amadou Onana blow

Amadou Onana is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to bring Amadou Onana to Camp Nou this summer. According to Fichajes, Everton want €60m to part ways with their prized asset, which effectively rules out the Catalans from the race. The reigning La Liga champions are facing financial issues and cannot afford big-money deals this summer.

Barcelona want a new defensive midfielder before the start of the new campaign and have their eyes on Onana. The Belgian has been outstanding for the Toffees this season, registering three goals and one assist from 30 outings across competitions. The Catalans have identified the 22-year-old as a candidate to finally replace Sergio Busquets and are even willing to offer €40m for his services.

However, it now appears that they could be priced out of a move. There's huge interest in Onana's services ahead of the summer, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United also hot on his heels. As such, the La Liga champions may lose out on the Belgian midfielder this year.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay

Robert Lewandowski is not looking to leave Camp Nou this summer

Robert Lewandowski has turned down a massive offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of a stay at Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career and his future at Camp Nou remains up in the air. Lewandowski has long been linked with a move to the Middle East and recently received a proposal which would have tripled his salary. However, the 35-year-old turned down the offer, as he wants to honour his contract with the Catalans.

Lewandowski arrived at the club from Bayern Munich in 2022 and helped them win the La Liga title last season. The Pole hasn't been in his element this campaign, although he has still managed 20 goals and nine assists from 40 outings across competitions. The 35-year-old's contract with the Spanish giants runs until 2026.

Roberto De Zerbi provides update on his future

Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Camp Nou

Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that his future at Brighton & Hove Albion remains open. The Italian manager is reportedly among the candidates shortlisted as Xavi's replacement at Barcelona. Xavi has decided to leave the Catalans at the end of this season and the club are already looking for his replacement. De Zerbi has transformed the Seagulls since taking charge in 2022 and has turned heads at Camp Nou.

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian manager insisted he will make a decision after a round of talks with Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

“I’m gonna speak to Tony Bloom about next season plans and then I’ll decide. To work next season at Brighton, I don't need to extend. Now we have finished the discussion about contracts but not because I have decided yet, it’s still open,” said De Zerbi.

The La Liga giants also have their eyes on former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick for the job, according to reports.