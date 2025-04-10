Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Luis Diaz blow, EPL duo end Ronald Araujo chase, and more - April 10, 2025

Barcelona secured a stunning 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday, April 9. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, while Raphinha and Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Luis Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, two Premier League giants are no longer pursuing a move for Ronald Araujo this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer news from April 10, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are no longer confident about securing the services of Luis Diaz this summer, according to SPORT. The Catalans have had their eyes on the Colombian forward for a while, and even attempted to prise him away last summer.

While the move didn't materialize, sporting director Deco has maintained contact with the player's entourage ahead of a possible move this summer. However, interest from Al Ahli and Al-Nassr is threatening to ruin the LaLiga giants' plans.

Diaz's contract with Liverpool runs until 2027, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Reds are likely to let the 28-year-old go this summer, especially if Mohamed Salah signs an extension.

Barcelona consider Diaz the perfect fit for the left-forward role and are keen to secure his services this summer. However, Liverpool reportedly want €75m for the player, which is expected to complicate matters.

The Catalans are under financial distress and cannot afford such an exorbitant fee, which could open the door for clubs from the Middle East to take advantage.

Manchester United and Liverpool end Ronald Araujo chase

Ronald Araujo

Manchester United and Liverpool have left the race to sign Ronald Araujo this summer, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan defender has struggled to break into Barcelona's starting XI this season, adding to doubts about his future.

Araujo signed a new deal with the Catalans earlier this year, but it is believed that the Catalans could be open to his departure to address their finances. The Premier League duo were linked with a move in recent times, but have apparently ended their pursuit.

Manchester United are likely to bid adieu to Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, making Araujo a lucrative target. However, the Red Devils apparently have their eyes on Jarrad Branthwaite, although a move will only materialize if Harry Maguire leaves.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are close to tying Virgil van Dijk down to a new deal, so there might no longer be a need for Araujo's signing. The 26-year-old, as such, could end up staying with Barcelona.

Sevilla eyeing Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

Sevilla are ready to offer Inaki Pena an escape route from Camp Nou, according to Fichajes. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Pena has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona since the arrival of Wojciech Szczesny in October last year. The Polish custodian was roped in as an emergency option after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury and has been outstanding so far.

The Catalans are apparently planning to tie him down to an extension, adding to speculation regarding Pena's future. Sevilla are ready to prise him away this summer.

