Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Nico Williams blow, club closing in on Juventus ace, and more - August 25, 2024

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, August 25, in La Liga. Goals from Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski helped Hansi Flick pick up his second win in as many games since taking charge of the club.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Nico Williams this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are inching closer to a Juventus forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 25, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Nico Williams blow

Nico Williams

Barcelona are likely to miss out on Nico Williams this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish forward has emerged as a target for the Catalans this summer, thanks to his exploits with club and country.

Williams registered eight goals and 19 assists from 37 games across competitions for Athletic Bilbao last season, powering them to a Copa del Rey triumph. He was also outstanding for La Roja in their march to the Euro 2024 title.

The 22-year-old's efforts and superb partnership with Lamine Yamal for Spain prompted Barcelona to make him a priority target. They were even willing to trigger his release clause but reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the player.

Nevertheless, the Catalans remain hopeful of reaching a breakthrough before the end of the transfer window. However, Romano has now reported that the Spaniard will not leave San Mames this summer. Bilbao are also keen for Williams to stay and are even considering handing him a new contract.

Catalans closing in on Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Barcelona are closing in on Federico Chiesa, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Catalans remain on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer after failing in their pursuit of Nico Williams.

The La Liga giants have reportedly identified Chiesa as a cost-effective alternative. The Italian has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Thiago Motta and Juventus are ready to let him go this year.

Barcelona are ready to offer the 26-year-old a chance to redeem his career at Camp Nou. Chiesa is under contract at Turin until 2025, so he is likely to be available for a reduced fee this summer.

Talks regarding a move have reportedly progressed well and it is now reported that all parties are confident that the transfer will materialize before the end of the month.

Girona eyeing Eric Garcia reunion

Eric Garcia

Girona are willing to re-sign Eric Garcia this summer, according to Football Espana. The Spanish defender spent last season on loan at the Estadi Montilivi and impressed.

Garcia was key to the club's push for Champions League qualification last season, helping them finish third in La Liga. The 23-year-old has returned to Camp Nou over the summer and would prefer to stay.

However, the Catalans have to offload players to address their finances. Garcia has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements and could be allowed to leave for a proper fee.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Girona manager Michel Sanchez refused to rule out a move for the Spaniard.

“He’s a great player, we all know that, but right now he’s a Barcelona player and I don’t know what will happen,” said Michel.

Garcia is under contract with the La Liga giants until 2026.

