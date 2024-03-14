Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not in talks for Luis Diaz, English duo want Jules Kounde, and more - March 14, 2024

Barcelona will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday, March 17, in La Liga. The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-1 win over Napoli midweek in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are not in talks to sign Luis Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, two English clubs are hot on the heels of Jules Kounde.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 14, 2024.

Barcelona not in talks for Luis Diaz, says Fabrizio Romano

Luis Diaz is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer

Barcelona are not planning a move for Luis Diaz this year, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian forward has been in inspired form for Liverpool this season, registering 11 goals and five assists from 38 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Camp Nou, with a recent report from SPORT stating that the Catalans have their eyes on Diaz. However, Romano has now rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru also added that the La Liga champions don’t have the resources to fund a move for the 27-year-old.

“Staying with Liverpool for a moment, I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some stories about his agent meeting with Barca. Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and also I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz,” wrote Romano.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly a big fan of the Colombian.

English duo want Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted in the Premier League

Manchester United and Chelsea are locked in a battle for Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender has been a first-team regular for Barcelona this season, appearing 36 times across competitions, all but two of which have been starts. However, the player has been largely utilized at right-back, which is not his preferred position.

Kounde’s situation is unlikely to improve at Camp Nou, especially with the emergence of Pau Cubarsi and he could look for greener pastures. The Red Devils are in the market for a new center back and have the 25-year-old on their wish list. Meanwhile, the Blues are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, who could be a fine replacement for Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge.

Kounde is tied to the Catalans until 2027 and has a €1bn release clause. However, that hasn’t deterred the English clubs, who will be hoping to get him for much less.

Ronald Araujo wants to stay

Ronald Araujo remains settled at Camp Nou

Ronald Araujo has reiterated his desire to continue his stay at Camp Nou. The Uruguayan defender was reportedly the subject of an intense pursuit from Bayern Munich this winter, but ended up staying with Barcelona. Meanwhile, Manchester United are long-term admirers of the player and are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements. Both clubs could move for the 25-year-old at the end of the season, but he has insisted that he remains happy with the Catalans.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, Araujo added that he wants Xavi to stay at the club.

“My future depends on the club. Everyone knows that I am very happy here at Barça. And I’m very grateful to Xavi. Yes, of course (I want Xavi to stay). It’s a personal decision, he felt that way. We are very happy with him, I believe that since Xavi’s arrival, I have grown a lot as a player and obviously I am very grateful. It’s a personal decision for him,” said Araujo.

Araujo has appeared 30 times across competitions this season for the La Liga champions.