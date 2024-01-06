Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want €100m for Ronald Araujo, club offered Raphael Varane, and more - January 6, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations for their upcoming visit to Gminny Stadion Sportowy on Sunday (January 7) to face Barbastro in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. Xavi’s team arrive at the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Las Palmas in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Catalans want at least €100m to part ways with Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have been offered the chance to sign Raphael Varane this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 6, 2024.

Barcelona want €100m for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena

Barcelona want €100m to even consider offloading Ronald Araujo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Uruguayan defender is wanted at Bayern Munich, who have been in touch with the player.

Thomas Tuchel has even talked to Araujo to try to convince him to move to the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are looking for defensive reinforcements and have identified the 24-year-old as the ideal candidate for the job.

However, Araujo has no desire to leave Camp Nou at the moment. He is happy with the Catalans and doesn’t see his future away from the club right now. Still, the Uruguayan could be open to a departure come summer, should the La Liga champions push for it due to financial reasons.

Bayern could return for the player at the end of the season if they do not move on to alternate targets by then.

The Bundesliga giants are currently willing to pay €70m for Araujo, but Barcelona are likely to demand a higher fee to let him go.

Catalans offered Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could be on his way to Camp Nou

Manchester United have offered Barcelona the chance to sign Raphael Varane, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and remains linked with an exit from the club this month.

Varane’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this season. The Premier League giants haven’t opted to trigger a one-year extension clause in the deal yet.

Manchester United are now ready to let him go in January rather than lose him for free this summer. They have offered the player to the Catalans for just €23m, which could be a bargain given his qualities.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar run in Spain with Real Madrid and could be an asset to Barcelona as well, should they consider the move.

Barcelona not in talks to sign Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara’s future at Anfield remains up in the air

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Thiago Alcantara this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder is a peripheral figure at Liverpool and has entered the final six months of his contract with the club.

Thiago rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and became a household name at Bayern Munich. However, he has dropped out of prominence since moving to Anfield in 2020.

A recent report from Fichajes has spoken of the Catalans’ interest in the 32-year-old. In his column for 'Caught Offside', Romano has refuted those claims, but added that a departure from Merseyside could materialize in January.

“Despite the rumors, no, I’m not aware of any movement for Thiago Alcantara right now. It’s a very quiet January for him so far, no talks and focus on Liverpool as he wants to return as soon as possible on the pitch. The story could change in the summer, but now, it’s very quiet,” wrote Romano.

The Spanish giants are in desperate need for midfield reinforcements and Thiago could be a cost-effective option.