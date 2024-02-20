Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Alphonso Davies, club eyeing Mason Greenwood, and more - February 20, 2024

Barcelona are currently preparing for their Champions League round of 16 tie against Napoli on Wednesday (February 21). Xavi will be desperate to pick up a win and progress further in the competition as he aims to end his tenure on a high.

Meanwhile, the Catalan side are reportedly looking to bring Alphonso Davies to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are also said to be interested in Mason Greenwood.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 20, 2024.

Barcelona want Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning to hijack Real Madrid’s move for Alphonso Davies, according to Caught Offside (via JijantesFC). The Canada international is in the final 18 months of his contract and speculation is ripe regarding his next move.

Bayern Munich are yet to tie him down to a new deal and Los Blancos are interested in securing his services. However, the Catalan giants are now looking to ruin their plans.

They are looking to upgrade their options at left-back and have set their sights on Davies. The 23-year-old hasn’t been in his element this season, registering one goal and three assists from 27 outings so far. However, his qualities remain unquestioned and there are few better players in his position in the world right now.

Barcelona are hoping to prise him away this summer and are willing to go head-to-head with their bitter rivals. However, their poor finances could give Real Madrid the upper hand in the race for Davies.

Catalan giants eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Mason Greenwood, according to journalist Christopher Michel. The disgraced Manchester United winger joined Getafe on loan last summer and has been impressive so far.

Greenwood has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Spanish side, registering seven goals and five assists, prompting clubs in La Liga to take note.

Despite his efforts, the Red Devils are unlikely to re-integrate him into the team due to off-field controversies. The Catalan side are now planning to bring the 22-year-old to Camp Nou, although they will face competition from Atletico Madrid.

Michel adds that Manchester United are willing to let Greenwood leave for €40m.

Frenkie de Jong advised to join Manchester City

Frenkie de Jong's future remains up in the air

Former Anderlecht manager John van der Brom has advised Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester City. The 26-year-old's future at Barcelona remains up in the air ahead of the summer. De Jong has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Catalan side this season, registering one goal.

The Dutch midfielder remains a key figure at Camp Nou, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future. The La Liga champions could reportedly consider De Jong's departure this year to address their poor finances. Despite the team's struggles this campaign, the Dutchman's stock remains high, with Manchester United among his long-term admirers.

However, speaking recently as quoted by Voetbal Primeur, Van der Brom suggested that De Jong should move to the Etihad instead.

“I think he can play anywhere. I think he is so good. Despite Barcelona’s difficult season, he always gets a passing grade. So that says a lot about his qualities. I would also prefer to see him at Manchester City,” said Van den Brom.