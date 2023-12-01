Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Giovani Lo Celso, club won't pay €50m for Nico Williams, and more - December 1, 2023

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, December 4, in their upcoming game in La Liga. Xavi will be desperate for a win, having seen his team drop down to fourth place in the league table.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning to move for Giovani Lo Celso in January. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions won’t exercise Nico Williams’ release clause next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 1, 2023.

Barcelona want Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to sign Giovani Lo Celso in January, according to The Evening Standard. The Catalans have been forced into the market for solutions following Gavi’s unfortunate injury. The Spanish midfielder picked up an ACL injury while on international duty and will now be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Gavi is a crucial part of Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou and his absence will be a huge setback for the club. The La Liga giants are planning to use the winter transfer window to secure an able substitute for the Spanish midfielder and have their eyes on Lo Celso. The Argentine was a target for the club in the summer as well, although a move failed to materialize for various reason.

Barcelona are now planning to return for Lo Celso at the turn of the year. The 27-year-old is a peripheral figure at Tottenham Hotspur, but remains part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans. The recent injury to James Maddison has further highlighted the Argentinean’s need in the Lilywhites’ squad. The Catalans want the player on loan in January, but Spurs are reluctant to let him go.

Lo Celso is flattered by the interest in his services. The player is likely to be desperate for regular football to stay in contention for La Albiceleste’s squad for the 2024 Copa America. However, the 27-year-old will not push for an exit from London.

Catalans won't pay €50m for Nico Williams

Barcelona are not planning to trigger Nico Williams’ release clause next summer, according to journalist Ferran Martinez. The Spanish forward has caught the eye with Athletic Bilbao, registering one goal and seven assists from 11 games this season. The Catalans were previously hoping to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer, according to GOL.

However, Williams has signed a new deal with the Basque club on Friday, ending all speculation about his future. Barcelona will still have the opportunity to sign the player next summer, as there’s reportedly a €50m release clause in his deal. The La Liga champions are unlikely to take up the offer, because it will limit their spending in the market next year.

Barcelona planning for pivot midfielder next summer

Barcelona are planning to break the bank for a new pivot midfielder next summer, according to MARCA. The Catalans bid adieu to Sergio Busquets this summer, with the legendary Spaniard leaving Camp Nou to move to Inter Miami. Limited by their financial troubles in the transfer market, the La Liga giants opted to sign Oriol Romeu as Busquet’s replacement.

However, Romeu has failed to live up to expectations and has dropped down the pecking order as a result. The club remain eager to sign a replacement next summer and are ready to go all guns blazing in the market for a new face.