Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Joao Cancelo stay, Liverpool eyeing Ansu Fati, and more - November 19, 2023

Barcelona are lagging behind Girona and Real Madrid in the La Liga title race this season. Xavi’s men are third in the league after 13 games, with nine wins and one defeat.

In terms of transfers, the Catalans are planning to keep Joao Cancelo permanently at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Liverpool have set their sights on Ansu Fati.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 19, 2023.

Barcelona want Joao Cancelo stay

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at Camp Nou

Barcelona are eager to keep Joao Cancelo permanently at Camp Nou, according to Football Espana.

The La Liga giants signed the Portuguese full-back on loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day this summer. Cancelo has hit the ground running under Xavi, registering two goals and one assist from 14 games across competitions.

The Catalans are pleased with the player’s efforts and are already exploring the option of making his stay permanent. City are willing to cash in on the player, given that he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans. However, they want an overall package of €50 million to let the 29-year-old leave. Barcelona, meanwhile, are only willing to offer €25 million for Cancelo.

Liverpool eyeing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has admirers at Anfield

Liverpool are interested in Ansu Fati, according to Football Transfers.

The Spanish forward left Barcelona this summer to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old has settled in quite well at the Amex so far and has begun showing his qualities in the Premier League. Fati has registered four goals and one assist from 13 games across competitions for the Seagulls.

His performances have earned him admirers across the league, with the Reds already keeping him under close watch. Manchester United and Arsenal have also been made aware of the Spaniard’s efforts, which is good news for the Catalans.

The La Liga giants allowed Fati to leave on loan to help regain his form and the plan looks to be working so far. He wants to return to Barcelona and fight for his place in the team next season. However, the Catalans could let him leave for a proper fee next summer to address their poor financial situation.

Gerard Pique lends support to Xavi

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique believes Xavi is the right man to take the club forward. The Spanish manager has run into troubled waters at the Camp Nou of late. After winning the league as well as the Spanish Super Cup last season, the Catalans were expected to hit a higher gear under Xavi this year.

However, recent defeats against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, coupled with some unconvincing performances, have soured the mood at the club.

Speaking on RAC1, Pique insisted that there’s every scope to improve with a chunk of the season remaining.

“The way we’re playing is not what you’d expect when you see Barça. It’s the same as always, the demands are maximum at this club and, although the results aren’t too bad, the feelings aren’t so good. We are in the month of November, at the start of the season, alive in all competitions and there is still a long way to go,” said Pique.

He continued:

“Teams that are very young have very positive things and others don’t, but we are in good hands, both in terms of the present and the future with Xavi. In the pre-season we made signings and the level of demand was set very high. That’s why we all hoped to be a little higher in the standings, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Pique was also quick to lend support to his former teammate Xavi, calling for one and all to keep their trust in the manager.

“I have one hundred percent confidence in Xavi. Who are you going to look for? He’s from the club, he knows what the club needs, he knows what message to give within the dressing room, he knows the situation they’re in and how to turn it around. We have to keep on trusting,” said Pique.

Xavi has overseen 12 wins from 17 games across competitions this season and lost just twice.