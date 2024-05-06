Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Liverpool ace, Xavi eyeing Xavi Simons, and more - May 6, 2024

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table after 34 games this season, a point behind second-placed Girona. Xavi's team next face Real Sociedad at home in the league on May 13.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on Darwin Nunez. Elsewhere, Xavi has asked the club to sign Xavi Simons this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 6, 2024.

Barcelona want Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Barcelona are interested in Darwin Nunez, according to The Sun. The Catalans are looking for Robert Lewandowski's successor, with the 35-year-old's future up in the air. The Polish striker reportedly earns £27m per year at Camp Nou and the club are eager to remove him from their wage bill. They have already identified Nunez as his replacement.

The Uruguayan striker has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, registering 18 goals and 13 assists from 52 outings across competitions. The Reds are not actively looking to let him go, but could be open to a transfer for a suitable fee. The La Liga giants were also interested in Luis Diaz but balked at the player's price tag. However, they are willing to meet Liverpool's asking price for Nunez and will move for the 24-year-old if they can offload Lewandowski.

Xavi eyeing Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Xavi Simons this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder rose through the ranks at Camp Nou but departed at the age of 16. Currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-German (PSG), Simons has earned rave reviews with his performances. The 21-year-old has registered nine goals and 15 assists from 42 outings across competitions this season.

Xavi is pleased with his efforts and wants the player in his roster ahead of the new campaign. The Spanish manager has apparently asked Deco to sign his namesake, however, prising him away won't be easy. While the Dutchman is open to a return to his old hunting ground, the Parisians have no desire to let him go. The La Liga giants will also struggle to place a lucrative offer on the table for the player, given their financial situation.

Vitor Roque's agent hints at exit

Vitor Roque has struggled for game time this season

Vitor Roque could consider a move away from Camp Nou this summer, according the player's agent, Andre Cury. The Brazilian enjoyed a decent start to life with Barcelona after arriving in January, scoring two goals in his first five games in the league. However, he has struggled for opportunities in recent times amid rumours of a fallout with Xavi. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are keen to take the 19-year-old on loan this summer.

However, speaking in an interview with RAC1, Cury insisted that the player will seek a permanent deal if his situation doesn't change soon.

"We chose Barcelona because he wanted to play for Barcelona. I’m certain Vitor is going to be a great player, but if Barca won’t play him, we have to look at finding a solution," said Cury.

He continued:

“A loan for a young boy can be harmful, because he could go to a club that does not own him, and has no interest in taking care of him. This is very dangerous for the boy’s career. The best thing is to stay at Barca, but if he can’t stay we will work to get him to leave permanently."

Roque has appeared 13 times across competitions this season, but only two of those have been starts.