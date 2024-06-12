Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Real Sociedad star, Nico Williams open to Camp Nou move, and more - June 12, 2024

Barcelona are coming off a disappointing 2023-24 campaign and have already implemented a change in management to take them forward. Hansi Flick has taken over from Xavi as the manager at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Real Sociedad midfielder. Elsewhere, Nico Williams is ready to move to Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 12, 2024.

Barcelona want Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino

Barcelona remain interested in a move for Mikel Merino this summer, according to The Athletic. The Spanish midfielder's contract with Real Sociedad is set to run out at the end of next season and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

The situation has attracted the attention of multiple clubs. Merino has earned admirers across Europe following another stellar season at the Reale Arena. The 27-year-old registered eight goals and five assists from 45 games across all competitions.

The Catalans are also among his suitors, with the club eyeing a new pivot midfielder ahead of the new campaign. Merino can easily slot into the position, while he also has the tactical flexibility to carry out a more advanced role on the pitch if required.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and are scouting the market for cost-effective options. Should Merino continue to stall a new deal, Sociedad will be forced to consider his departure for a reduced fee.

The Catalans are confident that they can get their man reportedly for €25m plus add-ons. The Spanish midfielder has an improved renewal offer on the table but apparently wants to decide his future after Euro 2024.

Nico Williams open to Camp Nou move

Nico Williams

Nico Williams would like to move to Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Gerard Romero. The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward this summer and have had their eyes on the Spaniard for a while.

Williams signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao last year, but his future remains uncertain at the moment. The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and setting up 17 more from 37 games across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir at Camp Nou, but prising him away won't be easy. As per reports, Williams reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract, which could pose a problem for the La Liga giants.

For his part, the player is ready for the move. He already enjoys a close relationship with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, having shared the dressing room while representing Spain.

Bayern Munich could end Ronald Araujo pursuit

Ronald Araujo

Bayern Munich are ready to end their pursuit of Ronald Araujo, according to SPORT. The Bavarians have been hot on the heels of the Uruguayan for a while, and reportedly failed in an attempt to prise him away in January.

Araujo features firmly in Barcelona's plans for the future. However, with the club under financial turmoil, it is believed that they would consider a move this summer for a proper fee. The Bundesliga giants were previously expected to return for the 25-year-old this year.

However, Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Jonathan Tah instead. The Bavarians have reportedly reached an agreement with the German defender and are currently locked in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen regarding a move.

Even if the transfer fails, Bayern have Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill higher up on their agenda this summer. As such, they are unlikely to move for Araujo, who looks set to stay at Camp Nou for now.