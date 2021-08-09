Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club attempt to block Lionel Messi move, Sergio Aguero update and more | 8th August, 2021

Barcelona have reportedly tried to block Lionel Messi's proposed move to PSG in a last ditch attempt to hold on to the Argentinian superstar. Elsewhere, Sergio Aguero has provided an update on his plans for the future.

With that being said, here are the Barcelona transfer news updates from 8th August 2021.

Barcelona try and block Lionel Messi's impending move

Lionel Messi is set to join PSG this summer

Barcelona have reportedly filed a complaint to the European Commission in a last ditch attempt to block Lionel Messi's impending move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona believe that the French club are in breach of the Financial Fairplay guidelines and sent a report to the Court of Appeals that reportedly read:

"PSG's ratio with regards to Financial Fair Play is worse than Barcelona's. In 2019/20, 99% of PSG's income was used for salaries, whereas it was 54% for Barcelona."

Although the chances are slim, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona's appeal will indeed block Lionel Messi's move to PSG.

Sergio Aguero to remain at Barcelona for now

Sergio Aguero in action for Argentina at the 2021 Copa America

Sergio Aguero is set to remain at Barcelona for the 2021-22 season at least. The former Manchester City striker joined the club as a free agent earlier this summer.

The Argentine is reportedly already looking for a move away from Barcelona following the club's failure to re-sign Lionel Messi. However, according to SPORT's Albert Roge, Aguero was quoted as saying:

"Don’t worry, you have me all year long."

This would imply that Aguero is willing to stick with the club for the upcoming season, but will be assessing his options at the end of the campaign.

Lionel Messi yet to finalize PSG deal

Lionel Messi has still not finalized his impending deal to join French giants PSG. The Argentine has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club, but is still going over the final details of the contract.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported that Lionel Messi is yet to fly out to Paris for his medical. However, the Italian journalist believes that it is only a matter of time until the Argentine is a PSG player.

Lionel Messi confirmed PSG's interest in his final press conference for Barcelona. He said:

"(PSG) is honestly one possibility, to reach those heights, but I've got nothing confirmed with anybody. When the press release was published, I had a lot of calls and a lot of clubs were interested. At the moment, I've not got anything closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

Leo Messi and his father Jorge were not planning to fly to Paris tonight. They’re still checking PSG official contract received today, together with lawyers. 🛫🇫🇷 #Messi



...it’s matter of time - Messi will soon plan his flight to Paris, once every contract detail will be fixed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

