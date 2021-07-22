Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club explore different option for Antoine Griezmann, midfielder ready to take pay cut to leave and more | 21st July, 2021

Following the reported collapse of the proposed swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul, Barcelona have now turned their attention elsewhere to get the Frenchman off their books.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona midfielder is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to depart the club this summer.

With that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Barcelona on 21st July, 2021.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann, and more

Barcelona consider swapping Antoine Griezmann for Juventus' Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

With the deal for Saul having reportedly collapsed, Barcelona are now ready to swap Antoine Griezmann for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

According to MARCA, Barcelona and Juventus share a good relationship, and a deal could be brokered before the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona are desperate to get Griezmann off their wage books as they look to offer Lionel Messi a new contract. The Frenchman is reportedly among a host of players who will be departing the club this summer.

Barcelona have contacted Juventus to discuss a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala, according to L’Equipe 👀 pic.twitter.com/7EhauToJA9 — Goal (@goal) July 20, 2021

Miralem Pjanic willing to take a pay cut to join Juventus

Miralem Pjanic was a key man for Juventus

Miralem Pjanic is another player who is being touted to leave Barcelona. The midfielder is reportedly not in Ronald Koeman's plans going forward and will be allowed to leave this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, although the Bosnian has no intention of leaving, he would be willing to take a pay cut to re-join Juventus this summer.

Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus as part of a swap deal for Arthur last year. However, he failed to establish himself in the Catalan side. He barely played in the 2020-21 season, and the Blaugrana are reportedly desperate to get him off the wage books this summer.

Pjanic wants to return to Juventus, and will try in every way to reunite with Allegri. However, Juve are not thinking about his return. Therefore, he’s not a target for the club. [@GiovaAlbanese] #JuveNews — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) July 21, 2021

Barcelona interested in Manchester United midfielder

Donny van de Beek in action for Manchester United

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Donny van de Beek this summer.

The Dutchman barely received any playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 season, having joined the club from Ajax last summer.

According to the Express, Barcelona have offered Samuel Umtiti in a swap deal for the Dutch midfielder. Manchester United are, however, not interested in the French defender.

Van de Beek only made three starts for Manchester United in the 2020-21 season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh