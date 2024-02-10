Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: English duo want Raphinha; Blaugrana eyeing Wilfred Ndidi, and more - February 10, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game against Granada on Sunday (February 11). Xavi’s team are third after 23 games, while their opponents are 19th.

Meanwhile, two English clubs are ready to go to war for Barca attacker Raphinha. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 10, 2024:

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea want Raphinha

Raphinha (left) could be on his way back to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are interested in Raphinha, according to SPORT. The Brazilian forward has been in and out of Barcelona’s starting XI since moving to the club from Leeds United in 2022.

The cash-strapped Blaugrana could be open to his departure to help adjust their finances and Spurs are eager to take him back to the Premier League. Raphinha enjoyed an impressive rise at Elland Road, and Tottenham are confident that the player can regain his mojo in the Premier League.

However, Chelsea are also in the race for the 27-year-old, who has scored four goals and set up seven in 20 outings this season. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have their eyes on Raphinha as well, while Newcastle United previously monitored the player.

Barcelona eyeing Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi is wanted at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have set their sights on Wilfred Ndidi to address a gap in midfield this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Nigerian midfielder is playing in the Championship with Leicester City and has been quietly impressive this season. Ndidi has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Foxes, registering four goals and six assists.

The Blaugrana are exploring cost effective options this year, and the 27-year-old has popped up on their radar. His contract with Leicester expires at the end of the campaign, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. The reigning La Liga champions are yet to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the task.

The former Girona man is linked with an exit this summer, and Barcelona could replace him with Ndidi. The Blaugranaa also have their eyes on Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika as an option for the job. The 22-year-old is expected to cost just €8 million, which would suit the Spanish champions.

Blaugrana remain interested in Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona remain interested in securing Julian Nagelsmann as a possible replacement for Xavi this summer, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana are looking for a new manager following Xavi’s decision to leave at the end of the campaign. The Spanish manager won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana last season but has been unable to hold on to his high standards this campaign.

Xavi has been under tremendous pressure following a series of underwhelming results. He has decided that a change would be in the best interests of all parties, forcing the La Liga champions into action.

Barcelona have their eyes on Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Germany. His contract expires at the end of the Euros this summer, which also makes him an option for the Blaugrana.

Nagelsmann has experience of managing at the highest level, having enjoyed stints at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. He unceremoniously parted ways with the Bavarians in March last year and eventually took charge of the national team.

Speaking recently, though, the German manager remained coy about his future.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. Since my contract ends after the Euros, I would say: as it stands, no. I’ve said it since the beginning of my tenure – the Euros is currently the focus. Then we’ll see if I’m still the coach,” said Nagelsmann.

Barca also have their eyes on former Germany manager Hansi Flick as an option for the hot seat.