Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland agreed Blaugrana move in 2022; Ronald Araujo close to renewal, and more - March 26, 2024

Barcelona will face Las Palmas at home in La Liga on Saturday, March 30. The Blaugrana are second in the league after 29 games and need a win to keep up the pressure on leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reportedly agreed to join the Spanish champions in 2022. Elsewhere, Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo is close to commiting his future at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 26, 2024:

Erling Haaland agreed Barcelona move in 2022

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Erling Haaland had agreed to join Barcelona in 2022 before the move broke down due to the club's financial woes, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Norwegian striker is among the most lethal strikers in the world at the moment and has been a rage since arriving at Manchester City in 2022. Haaland helped the Cityzens win the treble last season and has 81 goals and 15 assists from 87 outings across competitions for them overall.

However, he could have been plying his trade at the Camp Nou at the moment had lady luck favoured the Blaugraga. Haaland was one of the most sought-after players in the world in the summer of 2022 before leaving Borussia Dortmund.

His camp had entered negotiations with the La Liga giants, and personal agreements had been agreed as well. However, Barcelona failed to trigger Haaland's €60 million release clause, and City took advantage.

The Blaugrana have retained their interest in the 23-year-old and could return for him next summer. The La Liga giants view the Norwegian as the ideal successor for Robert Lewandowski and could sign the player for less than his reported $108 million release clause.

However, Real Madrid reportedly have their eyes on Haaland as well and could provide stiff competition for the 23-year-old.

Ronald Araujo close to renewal

Ronald Araujo is unlikely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Ronald Araujo is set to commit his future to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan defender is a vital cog in Xavi's system and has admirers at clubs across the content. Bayern Munich wanted Araujo in the winter and are likely to return for him at the end of the season. Manchester United are also long-term admirers of the 25-year-old.

The Blaugrana are aware of the rising interest in their star and want to end any speculation regarding his future. It was previously believed that the club would consider a big-money offer for Araujo this summer, but it appears that they want him to stay.

The La Liga giants consider the Uruguayan an important part of the future and are close to tying him down to a new deal.

Blaugrana planning another loan deal for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are looking to seek another tempoary deal for Joao Cancelo this summer, according to MARCA.

The Portuguese right-back has hit the ground running since arriving from Manchester City last summer on loan, registering four goals and as many assists in 32 games across competitions. The reigning Premier League champions are willing to let him go at the end of this season, given that he's no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad.

The La Liga champions would ideally like to keep the player permanently at the Camp Nou. City are expected to demand at least €25 million for the 29-year-old, who is under contract till 2027.

The Blaugrana's poor financial situation makes a move unlikely, so they could pursue another loan move for the Portuguese. Barcelona are confident of convincing the English champions to sanction the deal.