Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland says yes to Catalan giants, club receive Joao Cancelo boost, and more - March 2, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, March 3. Xavi’s team will head into the game in good spirits following their 4-0 win over Getafe last weekend.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has reportedly given his go-ahead to a move to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalan giants have received a boost in their plans to keep Joao Cancelo at the club beyond the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 2, 2024.

Erling Haaland says yes to Barcelona

Erling Haaland is wanted at Camp Nou

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to move to Barcelona, according to Nacional.

The Norwegian’s future has been subject to headlines in recent days, even though he is under a long contract with Manchester City. Haaland is one of the premier strikers in the world right now and the La Liga champions are apparently keen to take him to Camp Nou.

A recent report from Jijantes FC stated that the player’s camp had met up with Barca sporting director Deco earlier this week. It is now believed that Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has informed Barcelona of the 23-year-old’s desire to join the club. Despite Barcelona's current financial condition, there’s a belief that finances could be made available to script a top-level signing.

With Robert Lewandowski already in the twilight of his career, Haaland could be his eventual replacement. The City star could also take his budding rivalry with Kylian Mbappe to a higher degree with a move to Spain.

Interestingly, the French superstar is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca receive Joao Cancelo boost

Joao Cancelo could make a permanent move to Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to permanently sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

According to SPORT, the Portuguese full-back could be available for €15-20m this year. Cancelo joined the Catalan giants from Manchester City on loan last summer and has done a commendable job at Camp Nou so far.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and set up four more from 29 outings across competitions this season. The La Liga champions are keen to make his stay permanent and it was previously reported that the Cityzens would let Cancelo go for €30m.

However, it is now believed that a deal could be possible for a lower fee. The Portuguese is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans and his future at the Etihad is more or less over.

Roberto De Zerbi focussed on Brighton amid Camp Nou links

Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Camp Nou

Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that he is completely focused on Brighton & Hove Albion at the moment.

The Italian manager has emerged as an option to replace Xavi at Barcelona this summer. Xavi has already announced that he will leave Camp Nou at the end of this season. The Spaniard's decision has come on the back of an indifferent season, with the La Liga champions failing to build on their highs of last campaign.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, has continued his impressive run with the Seagulls. The Italian has transformed his team into a stellar unit, and his playing style has impressed one and all. Barca are already looking at multiple names to take over at the club this summer and De Zerbi is reportedly high up on their wish list.

However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the Italian said that he is focused on finishing the season well with Brighton.

“No, no, I have only Brighton in my head. I would like to finish this season in the best way, playing with not all players because March and Mitoma both finished the season. But the other players, I would like to pay with Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro to compete and try to win as many games as we can. Yes, I have a contract and until now I have not decided anything and my mind is on Brighton, 100 percent,” said De Zerbi.

Barcelona also have their eyes on former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as well as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield this summer.

