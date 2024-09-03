Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong refused to leave, Ansu Fati firmly in Hansi Flick's plans, and more - September 3, 2024

Barcelona have won all of their games this season and are leading the La Liga title race at the international break. Hansi Flick's team have responded very well to the German manager's tactics so far.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong refused to leave Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Flick has big plans for Ansu Fati this season.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 3, 2024.

Frenkie de Jong refused to leave Barcelona this summer

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong turned down the chance to leave Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutchman's future was subject to speculation throughout the transfer window.

De Jong has been an integral part of the starting XI in recent seasons, although he struggled with injuries last campaign. However, his stock remains high and he wasn't short of options this summer either.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and were also looking for a new midfielder this summer. The Catalans were apparently willing to offload De Jong to help address their poor finances.

The Dutchman was offered to several European powerhouses, but he refused to leave the La Liga giants. The Red Devils went on to strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Manuel Ugarte.

De Jong is happy at Camp Nou and wants to play under Hansi Flick. However, recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are unimpressed by the player's prolonged injury woes and have handed him a 15-day ultimatum to address the situation.

Ansu Fati firmly in Hansi Flick's plans

Ansu Fati's future remains uncertain

Hansi Flick plans to use Ansu Fati as a No. 9 this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish forward has failed to live up to expectations since exploding onto the scene at Barcelona few seasons ago.

Initially hailed as Lionel Messi's heir, Fati has seen injuries ruin his development. The player spent last season out on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he failed to do anything of repute.

With Lamine Yamal the new darling of Camp Nou, it was believed that the 21-year-old had reached the end of the line with the Catalans. Fati was expected to leave the club this summer, with multiple suitors interested in his services.

However, the La Liga giants apparently have him firmly in their plans. Barcelona have enjoyed a blistering start to the new campaign under Hansi Flick, further suggesting that the Spaniard could struggle for chances this season.

However, it now appears that the German manager has faith in the 21-year-old and will offer him a chance to get his career back on track at Camp Nou. Flick apparently views Fati as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski in his setup.

Marc Casado backed to excel at Camp Nou by former coach

Marc Casado

Carles Martinez, Marc Casado's former coach at Barcelona, has backed the player to excel at Camp Nou. The Spanish midfielder has broken into the starting XI under Hansi Flick this season.

The Catalans wanted a new defensive midfielder this summer, but failed to complete a deal owing to their financial woes. Flick unearthed a gem in Marc Bernal from the youth side for the job.

Unfortunately, the 17-year-old picked up an ACL injury and is all set to miss the rest of the season. However, the German manager can continue to keep his faith in Casado, who has already started two games for the La Liga giants this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca News Network, Martinez was full of praise for the 20-year-old.

“Casado is a very intelligent player on the field, excellent at pressing, and understanding defensive responsibilities. I believe he has a future at Barca,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“He has been waiting for his moment. Debuting at his age is quite normal. We’re in an era where debuting at 16 or 17 is seen as usual, but that’s not the case. He has worked hard and has been the captain of the B team.”

Casado could finally help fill the void left by Sergio Busquets' departure in the summer of 2023.

