Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Girona eyeing Oriol Romeu reunion; Pedri compared with Andres Iniesta, and more - November 1, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 4). Xavi's team are fourth in the league.

Meanwhile, Girona are ready to re-sign midfielder Oriol Romeu next summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Pedri has been compared with Blaugrana midfield maestro Andres Iniesta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 1, 2023:

Girona eyeing Oriol Romeu reunion

Girona are ready for a reunion with Oriol Romeu next summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou this year but has failed to live up to expectations. Barcelona were looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who had left as a free agent to join Inter Miami.

The Blaugrana's poor finances meant that they had to opt for a cost-effective option for the role and identified Romeu as the ideal candidate. The 32-year-old is a former La Masia graduate and was expected to fit in well into Xavi's tactics.

However, he has struggled in the pivot role so far, with Xavi opting for the younger players at his disposal. The situation has raised questions about Romeu's future, with the La Liga champions ready to let him go.

Pedri compared with Andres Iniesta

Pedri has developed into a vital figure at the Camp Nou.

Yves Bissouma has compared Pedri with Andres Iniesta. The 20-year-old has cemented his place in Barcelona's starting XI and is among the finest in his position in the league.

The Blaugrana have suffered in his absence due to injury this season. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and is the latest in the long line of talented midfielders to wear the colours of the club.

Bissouma got a first-hand impression of the player's abilities during pre-season, when Tottenham Hotspur played the La Liga champions. Speaking recently on Kick Game, the Mali international was quick to shower praise on Pedri.

"Pedri makes me think about Iniesta. When we played the friendly game against Barcelona, I came to Pedri after the game and told him, ‘Give me your shirt because you are going to be one of the best midfielders in the world.'

"They have de Jong, and all of these players, all good, but when they have the ball, I know I want to go get it, but with this guy (Pedri), he turns left, right, right left. It was preseason, and I don’t think he played at 100%," said Bissouma.

Pedri has made two appearances for Barcelona this season and is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ilkay Gundogan was left unimpressed after arriving at Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan was left frustrated after joining Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT.

The German midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou as a free agent after deciding not to sign a new deal with Manchester City. He was keen to play for the Blaugrana but was surprised by the club's lack of commitment off the pitch.

The 33-year-old arrived at a new city with his family, which included a newborn child, and expected the La Liga champions to help him settle down. However, the club made little efforts to help him in finding a place to stay and failed to offer other logistics support. Gundogan and his family felt isolated, having been used to a very cordial treatment from Manchester City during their stay at the Etihad.

The player even raised concerns about the situation with Barcelona, who reportedly responded with a profound apology. The La Liga giants were busy with other transfer business, which had let to the lapse on their part.