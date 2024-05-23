Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick wants Camp Nou job, Marcos Alonso set to join Atletico Madrid, and more - May 23, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 26. Xavi's team are set to finish the league in second place, and will be hoping to end the campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick wants to take charge at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso is all set to move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 23, 2024.

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona job

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is keen to take charge at Barcelona, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans are likely to consider a managerial change this summer, with Xavi enraging the club with his recent comments. The Spanish manager spoke out about the La Liga giants' poor financial situation, which could ultimately cost him his job.

Flick was apparently in discussion to take over from Xavi this summer, before the Spaniard performed a U-turn on his decision to leave. The German manager has retained his desire to manage at Camp Nou. Flick has even turned down offers from the Premier League as he has his heart set on taking over at Barcelona.

Marcos Alonso set to join Atletico Madrid

Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer, according to journalist Ruben Uria. The Spanish full-back is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and his contract with the club expires next month. The 33-year-old has appeared just eight times across competitions this season, only five of which have been starts. Barcelona have already decided not to hand him a new deal.

Los Rojiblancos have move quickly to secure the player's services on a Bosman move. Alonso has ample experience under his belt from his time at Chelsea as well as the Catalans and could be a fine addition to Diego Simeone's squad.

The Spaniard could slot in at the left center-back position for Atletico Madrid, although he is not expected to be a first team regular.

Robert Lewandowski wants Camp Nou stat

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer. The 35-year-old's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air, with reports claiming that the Catalans want to let him go. Lewandowski has been a shadow of his former self this season, registering 25 goals and nine assists from 48 appearances. The club could be tempted to rope in a younger striker to take his place this year.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the 35-year-old insisted that he wants to win more silverware at Camp Nou.

"Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day. For me that is what matters because this a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club."

Lewandowski's exorbitant wages could be a problem from the Spanish giants, who are under financial distress.