Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ilkay Gundogan not in talks to leave Camp Nou, Catalans eyeing Chadi Riad sale, and more - November 17, 2023

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table after 13 games, with nine wins and one defeat. Xavi's team are leading Group H in the Champions League after four games, with three wins and a solitary loss.

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan is not looking to leave Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans are planning to permanently offload Chadi Riad.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 17, 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan not in talks to leave Camp Nou

Ilkay Gundogan arrived at Camp Nou this summer

Ilkay Gundogan is not in talks to join Galatasaray, as confirmed by his agent Ilhan Gundogan.

The German midfielder joined Barcelona on a Bosman move this summer following the end of his contract with Manchester City. Gundogan has registered one goal and five assists from 17 games across competitions and is a first-team regular under Xavi.

Recent reports have stated that the 33-year-old's camp has been in touch with the Turkish side regarding a possible move. However, speaking recently as cited by Mundo Deportivo, his agent refuted those claims.

"The reports in the press these days about Ilkay do not reflect the truth. I did not meet anyone from Galatasaray before the Bayern Munich game to talk about Ilkay. There was no development, meeting or anything that came to us in this regard,” said Ilhan Gundogan.

He continued:

"I want to make this clear. Neither I nor Ilkay can understand how this news came about. Ilkay is very happy at Barcelona and is focused on what he wants to achieve there and on his goals.”

Gundogan's contract with the Catalans expires in 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Chadi Riad sale

Barcelona are planning for Chadi Riad's permanent exit, according to Marca. The Moroccan center-back left the Catalans this summer to join Real Betis on loan and has done well so far. The 20-year-old has nine appearances across competitions so far, taking advantage of the injuries of Luiz Felipe and Marc Bartra.

Betis already have the option to sign him permanently next summer, provided a few criteria are met. According to the clause the club can sign him for €3 million next summer, while Barcelona will have a €7 million buyback clause and a 50% sellon clause.

However, Betis are very impressed by the player and want to sort his future immediately. They are already in talks with the Catalans regarding the same.

Joan Laporta backs Xavi to turn things around

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club remain firmly behind Xavi despite recent poor results.

The Spanish manager took charge at Camp Nou in 2021 and has done a decent job so far. Stifled in the market by the Catalans' poor finances, Xavi still managed to win the league as well as the Spanish Supercup last campaign.

Recent defeats against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have raised a few lingering questions about the Spaniard. However, speaking to the press as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Laporta insisted that the La Liga champions remain united in their support for Xavi.

"I think it looks good. We’re in the mix, that’s very important. We are well placed in the Champions League and La Liga. I want to make it very clear, as Deco and the directors on my board have done, that we are totally behind our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as our coach because of his professional and human qualities," said Laporta.

He continued:

"We are a united front here, we stick together. At this time it is very important to be together. Now we have a period in which the injured can recover and Xavi will have all the players available. We’re in the mix and the important thing is how we finish. We are working here to be strong in the final rush."

Barcelona next face Rayo Vallecano in the league on November 25.