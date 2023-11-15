Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix to cost €70 million; Pedro wants Camp Nou return, and more - November 15, 2023

Barcelona have started the new season well, winning nine of their 13 La Liga games and losing just once. Xavi’s team are third in the league, four points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana will have to pay €70 million to secure the services of on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix. Elsewhere, attacker Pedro wants to return to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 15, 2023:

Joao Felix to cost €70 million

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have to pay €70 million to keep Joao Felix permanently at the Camp Nou, according to journalist Luis Rojo.

The Portuguese forward joined the Blaugrnaa from Atletico Madrid this summer on a season-long loan. The 24-year-old enjoyed a blistering start to life with the La Liga champions but has slowed down recently. Felix has three goals and four assists in 14 games across competitions, prompting talks of a permanent stay.

The player’s ability to quickly adapt to Xavi’s tactics as well as impressive start to life at the Camp Nou could convince Barcelona to extend his stay. However, prising him away from Los Rojiblancos won’t be easy.

The player is under contract at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium till 2029, and Atletico Madrid are likely to demand the quoted fee for his signature.

Pedro wants Barcelona return

Former Barcelona forward Pedro wants to return to the Camp Nou. The Spaniard is plying his trade with Lazio and has two goals in 14 games across competitions this season.

The 36-year-old previously spent eight highly successful seasons with the Blaugrana, registering 99 goals and 62 assists in 321 games across competitions. Speaking to Beteve, Pedro admitted that his age makes a return to his alma mater a complicated affair.

“If Xavi called me, I’d catch the first flight before even hanging up the phone.

"But it’s unlikely. I’ve spoken with many people, such as the coach and president Joan Laporta. I’ve tried to arrange a reunion one way or the other, but it’s very complicated,” said Pedro.

He continued:

“There are many factors in play, especially my age, but I’d love it. It’d be the perfect ending. It’d be spectacular to retire there, but, since I see that as something distant in the future, I’m not really thinking about it.”

Pedro was also quick to praise the La Liga champions, noting that they are in a good spot at the moment.

“They are in a good spot. They had the luck of grooming youngsters with huge potential like Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, and Ronald Araujo.

"They should be the backbone of the squad for a few years. Their problem is comparing eras, which happens often in football,” said Pedro.

He added:

“Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are world-class players, even though perhaps they aren’t regarded so highly internally. Here at Lazio, they often ask me about those talents and how they can make a difference at their age.”

Pedro concluded by speaking highly of Xavi, backing him to solve all problems at the Camp Nou.

“I’ve a lot of confidence in him. He always gives his best and has excellent ideas. His models are Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff. There are some problems, but things will pan out through calm and hard work,” said Pedro.

Barcelona are unlikely to consider a return for Pedro but have opted to sign free agents in recent windows. The player’s contract expires in the summer.

Joselu heaps praise on Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is the next big thing to emerge out of La Masia.

Real Madrid striker Joselu has spoken highly of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old broke into the senior team this season and has been a revelation. Yamal has appeared 17 times across competitions, registering one goal and three assists.

Speaking to COPE, Joselu backed the 16-year-old to become a fundamental part of the Spanish national side.

“We have to look after Yamal a lot. He is a jewel of our country, and we have to support him a lot and help him on a daily basis.

"He’s a fantastic boy and what we do here is to support him because I think he’s going to be a fundamental part of the national team,” said Joselu.

Yamal has scored one goal in two appearances for La Roja.