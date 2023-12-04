Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joao Felix wants Camp Nou stay, Catalans eyeing Giovani Lo Celso, and more - December 4, 2023

Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (November 3) in La Liga. Joao Felix secured the only goal of the game in the 28th minute to take his team up to third place in the league.

Felix, who joined Barca on loan from Atletico Madrid at the beginning of the season, wants to stay at Camp Nou beyond next summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in Giovani Lo Celso.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 4, 2023:

Joao Felix wants Camp Nou stay

Joao Felix has done very well on loan at Camp Nou

Joao Felix is hoping to permanently stay at Barcelona. The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid this summer on a season-long loan and has done well so far. He has registered five goals and three assists from 17 games across competitions this season.

Felix secured the winner against his parent club on Sunday and opted to celebrate in front of the rival fans. Speaking after the game, as cited by MARCA, the 24-year-old insisted that his celebration was a release of pent-up emotions.

“The celebration was spontaneous. It was a release of what I had been through last summer. It was for my family. People have been talking about me all week, but I don't pay attention to that. I'm just doing my job. I don't care what people say, I work every day to become better. I'm very happy here. I hope Barca makes an effort to sign me this summer,” Felix said.

Barca manager Xavi was full of praise for Felix after the game, but insisted that a permanent move depends on the La Liga champions’ sporting section.

“Signing Joao Felix permanently depends on the club's sporting area. Personally, I am very happy with him. He's a great kid for the dressing room, does not create problems, loves to have fun, and I'm happy to have him in my team,” Xavi said.

Felix’s contract with Los Rojiblancos runs until 2029, so they are likely to demand a significant transfer fee.

Barcelona eyeing Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona remain keen on signing Giovani Lo Celso, according to SPORT. The Argentinean midfielder was a target for the club in the summer, but they failed to get a deal across the line. He has once again emerged as a viable option ahead of the winter transfer window, following the recent injury to Gavi. The Spanish midfielder picked up an ACL injury while on international duty and is now likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Gavi was a vital part of Xavi’s plans this season and the Catalans are keen to find an able replacement in the winter. Lo Celso has popped up on their radar again.

Once a peripheral figure at Tottenham Hotspur, the 27-year-old has been thrust into action of late due to recent injuries. Lo Celso hasn’t disappointed either, scoring two goals in his last two games for Spurs. The La Liga champions believe he can make a difference at Camp Nou, but prising him away won’t be easy.

Vitor Roque eager to team up with Barcelona

Vitor Roque is delighted to join Barcelona. The Catalans struck a deal with Athletico Paranaense this summer to sign the Brazilian striker, who is all set to arrive at Camp Nou in January. Roque is the next big talent to emerge out of South American football and the Catalans are eagerly waiting for him to arrive.

Speaking after playing his final game for Athletico as cited by SPORT, the 18-year-old insisted that he has always dreamt of playing in Europe.

“I am very happy for everything that is happening in my life. My dream has always been to play in Europe and to be able to do so at a club as big as Barcelona, where so many Brazilians have triumphed. I’m trying to work as hard as possible in my head so that I can arrive at Barcelona with a lot of humility,” said Roque.

He continued:

“What I have to do now is to keep working with humility, this is the key to success, if I do that I’m sure that things will work out well at Barça. I hope to arrive prepared for the challenge of playing for Barça, I have worked all year here in Brazil thinking about this moment, about how I would get to Barcelona. My philosophy is always to work, work and work… and always want more, that’s what I’ve done here in Brazil and that’s what I intend to continue applying at Barça.”

Roque could be the ideal understudy to Robert Lewandowski and eventually succeed the veteran Pole at the Camp Nou.