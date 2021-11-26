Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Juventus interested in Blaugrana ace; club willing to offload Spanish star, and more - 26th November 2021

Barcelona are preparing to face Villarreal in El Madrigal in La Liga on Saturday. The Blaugrana are currently seventh in the La Liga table after 13 games, ten points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in a Dutch attacker who plays for Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are willing to offload a Spanish ace next year.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Juventus interested in Memphis Depay

Juventus are interested in Memphis Depay,

Juventus are interested in Memphis Depay, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Dutchman hit the ground running after joining Barcelona this summer, but has slowed down in recent times. The Bianconeri hold the 27-year-old in high regard, and are unperturbed by his recent drought with the Blaugrana. The Serie A giants are plotting to take him to Turin next summer.

Depay has reportedly been unsettled since the departure of manager Ronald Koeman, who played a key role in his arrival at Barcelona. The Dutchman has also struggled to come to terms with Xavi’s tactics so far. Juventus are keeping a close eye on his situation, and are ready to dive for him next year. The 27-year-old has seven goals from 18 games for the La Liga giants this summer.

The Bianconeri were among the clubs vying for Depay’s signature this summer before they lost out to the Blaugrana. New manager Massimiliano Allegri remains keen to add the player to his roster. The Serie A giants are expected to test Barcelona’s resolve next summer. The La Liga giants have no intentions of parting ways with the Dutchman, though.

GOAL @goal Memphis Depay scores the first goal of the Xavi era 😍 Memphis Depay scores the first goal of the Xavi era 😍 https://t.co/CRYNtCd1l7

However, their precarious financial condition could force them to consider an offer for the player. Juventus are hoping to use the situation to their advantage, and could lure Barcelona with an enticing offer for Depay next summer. The Blaugrana could be willing to let him leave for €60 million.

Barcelona willing to offload Riqui Puig

Barcelona are ready to sell Riqui Puig in January.

Barcelona are ready to sell Riqui Puig in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 22-year-old joined Barcelona's youth system in 2013, and rose through the ranks to make his debut in 2018. He caught the eye under Ernesto Valverde, but endured a difficult time after Ronald Koeman took over.

The Spaniard’s situation has not improved since the arrival of Xavi, who is yet to be impressed by the player. Puig has only made seven appearances for the Blaugrana this season, and none of them have been starts. Barcelona are willing to cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer.

Xavi doesn't want Edinson Cavani at Barcelona

Xavi is not interested in bringing Edinson Cavani to the Camp Nou.

Xavi is not interested in bringing Edinson Cavani to the Camp Nou, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona after dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United. The Blaugrana are tipped to sign a striker in January following the injury woes of Sergio Aguero.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• The Uruguayan was already on Barça's radar last summer but the deal finally did not happen.

#FCB #MUFC



Via (🟢): 🔄 (CAVANI): Edinson Cavani (34) could be an option for Barcelona. He meets the profile of a scorer Barça are looking for.• The Uruguayan was already on Barça's radar last summer but the deal finally did not happen. #Transfers 🇺🇾Via (🟢): @Luis_F_Rojo [marca] 🔄 (CAVANI): Edinson Cavani (34) could be an option for Barcelona. He meets the profile of a scorer Barça are looking for.• The Uruguayan was already on Barça's radar last summer but the deal finally did not happen.#FCB #MUFC #Transfers 🇺🇾Via (🟢): @Luis_F_Rojo [marca] https://t.co/PrqNwjZ206

It was initially rumoured that Barcelona had identified Cavani as the ideal replacement for the Argentinean. However, Xavi only wants to add young players to his roster, and has decided not to pursue the Uruguayan attacker.

