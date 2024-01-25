Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Kalvin Phillips advised to join Catalans, Tottenham turn down Giovani Lo Celso offer, and more - January 25, 2024

Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (January 24). Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal proved to be mere consolation for Xavi's team.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips has been advised to move to the Camp Nou instead of joining West Ham United. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have turned down an offer from the Catalans to take Giovani Lo Celso on loan.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 25, 2024.

Kalvin Phillips advised to join Barcelona by former player

Kalvin Phillips is close to moving to the London Stadium

Former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris has advised Kalvin Phillips to join Barcelona. The Manchester City midfielder has struggled for game time at the Etihad and his situation has reportedly turned heads at the Camp Nou. However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the player is close to joining West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season.

Morris recently insisted that Phillips should join either the Catalans or Atletico Madrid instead of the Hammers.

“I am not sure going to West Ham, if I was a Kalvin Phillips, would satisfy the level in which I want to play at. If I was him, then maybe I would look at playing abroad until the end of the season. I love Kalvin Phillips and I would love to see him in the Premier League. I would go Barca first, for me. The two Spanish teams (Barca and Atletico Madrid),” said Morris (via Caught Offside).

Phillips has appeared ten times across competitions this season for the Cityzens, only two of which have been starts.

Tottenham Hotspur turn down Catalans' Giovani Lo Celso offer

Giovani Lo Celso is wanted at Camp Nou

Tottenham Hotspur have turned down an approach from Barcelona to take Giovani Lo Celso on loan this month, according to The Independent. The Catalans are in the market for a new midfielder this month, following the injury to Gavi. However, the Spanish champions are only looking for temporary deals to suit their financial situation.

Lo Celso has struggled for chances under Ange Postecoglou this season, registering two goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Argentinean midfielder and submitted a loan offer for the player this month. However, it was turned down by the London club, as the Catalans’ proposal didn’t suit their requirements.

Spurs remain open to the 27-year-old’s departure, but the Spanish champions will have to come back with an improved offer to get their man.

Xavi opens up on Camp Nou future

Xavi has admitted that he could be forced to leave Barcelona if the team fail to improve by the end of the season. The Spanish manager suffered another setback on Wednesday, bowing out of Copa del Rey following the defeat to Athletic Bilbao. The Catalans have struggled to impress this campaign and Xavi's capabilities are already being questioned.

The Spanish manager guided the team to a La Liga triumph last season, while also winning the Supercopa de Espana. However, Barcelona have been a shadow of their former selves this year, faltering in the league and also failing to defend their Spanish Supercup title earlier this month. The defeat on Wednesday ruined their best chance of winning a trophy this year.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish manager insisted that his team will try to get the season back on track.

"If we not competing at the end of the season, then I will have to leave. But that does not just go for me, it goes for all coaches. This is a big club. This is Barça. I know where I am and the demands that exist. We have to win trophies -- or at least compete for them," said Xavi.

Xavi continued:

"Tonight we have competed. We have fought hard and given everything, but against a very good team. Athletic deserved it. Congratulations to them, this is football. We are going to try and turn things around in LaLiga and go far in the Champions League. But I know how this works, when you lose, the coach is singled out."

The Catalans next face Villarreal in the league on Saturday (January 27).