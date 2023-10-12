Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not eyeing Camp Nou return; Xavi wants Vitor Roque in January, and more - October 12, 2023

Barcelona welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Camp Nou on October 22 in their next La Liga game. The Blaugrana are unbeaten across competitions this season and are third in the standings, three points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is not considering a return to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Barca manager Xavi is desperate for Vitor Roque - who's scheduled to arrive next summer - to join his squad at the turn of the year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 12, 2023:

Lionel Messi not eyeing Barcelona return

Lionel Messi remains linked with a romantic return to the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi is not planning to rejoin Barcelona on loan in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean left the Camp Nou as a free agent in 2021 after the club failed to renew his contract. After a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the 36-year-old moved to Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer.

However, after failing to qualify for the MLS playoffs, the Herons will be out of action from the end of this month till February, when the new season commences. The situation has prompted talks of Messi's loan move to the La Liga champions, as reported by multiple sources.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

"Fans have been asking me about the various press reports about Lionel Messi and a possible loan move to Europe, as Inter Miami won’t be playing competitive football again for a few months, and we’ve seen players based in the US making similar moves in the past, such as David Beckham and Thierry Henry when they were playing there," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"However, I can honestly say that, for the moment, I have no info at all on Messi and a loan departure. Messi is focused on Inter Miami, and there’s nothing else to mention right now.

"It’s normal to have speculation about such a big name, and, of course, things could change, but there’s no truth to current rumours about Barcelona, or any other club."

Romano added that Messi should be allowed to decide his next move, amid talks of a 'romantic' reunion at the Camp Nou.

“Of course, I have to say I’d love to see Messi back at Barcelona again one day. That would be fantastic and a ‘romantic’ move, but, at the same time, it’s correct to let him decide whatever he wants," wrote Romano.

The Argentinean is inarguably Barcelona's greatest player, with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 across competitions in 17 seasons.

Xavi wants Vitor Roque in January

Xavi is eager to bring in Vitor Roque this winter, according to AS. Barcelona struck a deal with Athletico Paranaense for the player this summer, with the 18-year-old set to move to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2024.

However, Robert Lewandowski's recent injury has altered the club's plans. The Polish striker is now a doubt for the upcoming El Clasico on October 28. The situation has laid bare the absence of an able backup for Lewandowski.

Xavi is eager to address the issue by roping in Vitor Roque. Interestingly, the Brazilian is also sidelined with a Grade 3 ankle sprain and will only return to action in January.

The club have assured Xavi that they will do everything possible to bring the 18-year-old to Camp Nou in the winter.

Aston Villa interested in Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is wanted at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are planning to secure the signature of Marcos Alonso in January, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish full-back joined Barcelona last summer after terminating his contract with Chelsea. However, he has struggled for game time this season under Xavi and has dropped down the pecking order.

The 32-year-old has registered just four appearances across competitions this season, with 159 minutes of cumulative first-team action. Alonso is frustrated with the situation and planning to move in search of greener pastures.

Villa are offering him a lifeline and a return to the Premier League where he enjoyed great success with the Blues. Xavi has enough cover at left-back and should have no qualms about letting Alonso go.