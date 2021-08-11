Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi joins PSG, Xavi speaks on Argentine's departure and more | 10th August, 2021

Following his departure from Barcelona, Lionel Messi has officially joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Blaugrana legend Xavi has shared his thoughts on the Argentine's exit.

Without further ado, here are the transfer news involving Barcelona on 10th August, 2021.

PSG announce Lionel Messi signing

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has officially joined French juggernaut PSG on a two-year deal.

According to French football expert Julien Laurens, the Argentine talisman has the option of extending his stay for a further season in a deal worth €30-35 million per year.

Lionel Messi, who will wear the No. 30 shirt at his new club, said in his statement to the press:

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

Xavi saddened by Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona

Xavi and Lionel Messi played together at Barcelona for many years

Former Barcelona player Xavi has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's departure from the club.

Speaking with The Times, Xavi explained that he was sad about how the situation transpired. He said:

"I’m just so sad for Leo. It’s a pity to see he and the club couldn’t find a solution. I know that Leo wanted to stay, but in the end it could not be sorted. The only thing I can say now is that I will miss him a lot. It’s even hard for me to picture Messi with a shirt other than Barca’s. It’s sad for Leo, especially for how I saw him emotionally at the Camp Nou the other day, but for FC Barcelona as well."

Tottenham Hotspur targeting Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite in action for Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

According to SPORT, Spurs have identified the 30-year-old as a cheap replacement for Harry Kane should the Englishman leave the club this summer.

Barcelona are willing to sell the Dane for €15 million, and the forward himself is ready to leave the club this summer.

West Ham are also reportedly interested in Braithwaite and are currently in negotiations to sign the forward.

