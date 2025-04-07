Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Catalans ace, Manchester City want Pedri, and more - April 7, 2025

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal first-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (April 9) at home. Hansi Flick's team will be aiming to pick up a win before the second leg in Germany on April 15.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a Catalans defender. Elsewhere, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Pedri this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 7, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are planning to take Ronald Araujo to Anfield this summer, according to Relevo (via sportwitness.co.uk). The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier in 2025, but his future remains uncertain.

The Reds, meanwhile, are looking for a new defender, with doubts emerging about Virgil van Dijk's next move. The Dutch defender is in the final months of his contract with the Merseyside club and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Liverpool remain engaged in talks for a renewal and are keeping their options open. Araujo has now popped up on their radar.

The Uruguayan has struggled for chances this season under Hansi Flick, who has an established center back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. However, Araujo's stock remains high, and he reportedly has a release clause in his deal.

Some outlets are reporting it to be €65m, while others have mentioned it as €75m. Liverpool, though, are planning a swap deal for the player involving Luis Díaz.

Barcelona's interest in the Colombian is well documented, with sporting director Deco apparently eyeing a move. The Reds are ready to let him go this summer and reportedly have their eyes on Anthony Gordon as his replacement. A swap deal for Diaz and Araujo, as such, could work for all parties.

Manchester City want Pedri

Pedri is wanted in the Premier League

Manchester City have set their sights on Pedri, according to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside). However, Barcelona have no desire to let him go this summer.

The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding this season for the Catalans, registering five goals and seven assists from 46 games across competitions. The LaLiga giants have already tied Pedri down to a new deal earlier this year, but that hasn't deterred the Premier League champions.

Manchester City are preparing for life without Kevin De Bruyne, who is all set to leave the Etihad this summer. Pep Guardiola apparently has his eyes on Pedri for the job, and wants him in the team next season. However, Barcelona have already made it clear that they will not consider the 22-year-old's departure under any circumstances.

Dani Olmo had a chance to leave Barcelona in January

Dani Olmo.

Manchester City attempted to prise Dani Olmo away in January this year, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Spaniard joined Barcelona last summer, but was initially registered until the end of the year.

The Catalans struggled to renew his registration in January, raising doubts about his future. It appeared at one point that the player would be available on a free transfer in the winter, generating interest from multiple suitors.

City also attempted to prise him away, but Dani Olmo had no desire to leave Camp Nou. CSD ultimately intervened to help the LaLiga giants register the 26-year-old.

