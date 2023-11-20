Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Raphinha; Blaugrana want Leroy Sane, and more - November 20, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (November 25). The Blaugrana are third in the league table, four points behind surprise leaders Girona (34) after 13 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are planning a swap deal for Barca attacker Raphinha. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 20, 2023:

Liverpool eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are planning to use Luis Diaz to sweeten a deal for Raphinha, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona and remains linked with an exit in 2024. Raphinha has 12 goals and 15 assists from 61 outings for the club across competitions and is no longer first-choice under Xavi.

Liverpool are in the market for attacking reinforcements owing to Mohamed Salah's uncertain future. The Egyptian superstar's contract with the Reds expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. A departure from Anfield could be a possibility in the summer, so Liverpool want Raphinha to take his place.

The Brazilian has Premier League experience with Leeds United. Liverpool are hoping to use Diaz to aid in the move. The Columbian forward's father recently admitted that his son dreams of playing for Barcelona.

Barcelona want Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Leroy Sane, according to SPORT. The Blaugrana remain keen to reinforce their attack next summer, with Ansu Fati's future up in the air.

The Spanish forward joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan this year and could leave the Camp Nou in 2024. Xavi is not short of options on the right wing but wants a new face for the left forward position.

Sane has emerged an option, following a decent run with Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old has 47 goals and 44 assists in 151 games for the Bavarians. However, his contract with the club expires in just over 18 months, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet. The Bundesliga champions could be forced to cash in on him next summer unless a new deal can be agreed.

The La Liga champions are monitoring the situation with interest, as they eye a cut-price deal for Sane. Barcelona's financial situation has restricted them in the transfer window recently. They are likely to jump at the opportunity to sign the German forward for a reduced fee.

Inigo Martinez opens up on playing for Blaugrana

Inigo Martinez has opened up on the pressure of playing for Barcelona. The Spanish defender arrived at the Camp Nou this summer as a free agent and has become a key member of Xavi's squad. Martinez had appeared eight times across competitions for the La Liga champions, six of which have been starts.

The Blaugrana are always in the limelight, with their every move being disected and scrutinized. Speaking to SPORT, the 32-year-old said that he has never experienced this level of attention earlier in his career.

"It’s different. It has nothing to do with Barcelona’s representation worldwide. The pressure of always having to win, the controversies, the comments from people.

"The important thing is to be united because the group is the group. We have no doubt that the fans will be there, behind us," said Martinez.

He continued:

“We all want to big games, to win 5-0, but the opponent also plays. It may not be your day, and it gets complicated. Getting through these games and sticking with them until the end counts for a lot. Winning with pride, as in the last few games, is important.”

Martinez has previously played for Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.