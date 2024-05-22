Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City duo backed for Camp Nou move, Liverpool eyeing Raphinha, and more - May 22, 2024

Barcelona will lock horns with Sevilla on Sunday, May 26, in their final La Liga game of the season. The Catalans are set to finish second in the league table behind champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, two Manchester City players have been backed to move to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Liverpool have set their sights on Raphinha.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 22, 2024.

Manchester City duo backed for Barcelona move by journalist

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could join Barcelona in the summer of 2025, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Norwegian forward has been outstanding since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Since then, Haaland has amassed 90 goals and 15 assists from 97 games for the Premier League champions. His efforts have already turned heads at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who has shown signs of regression of late. The Polish striker's future remains up in the air, although his contract with the club runs until 2026. The Spanish giants are looking to rope in a younger face to lead the line and Haaland is apparently their preferred choice.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones also backed Bernardo Silva to move to Camp Nou this summer.

“I think Erling Haaland will probably leave the season after next and go to Barcelona. I think Bernardo Silva might even go this year,” said Jones.

Portuguese midfielder Silva has also been outstanding for the Citizens in recent seasons and has been linked with Barcelona for a while.

Liverpool eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at Anfield

Raphinha has turned heads at Liverpool, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Brazilian forward has endured mixed fortunes since arriving at Camp Nou from Leeds United in 2022. Raphinha has been in decent form this season, registering 10 goals and 12 assists from 37 games across competitions. However, his future remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

Barcelona are counting on player sales this year to help address their financial situation. The Brazilian forward has been identified as a candidate who could raise a proper fee, amid rising interest in his services. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Chelsea have previously been linked with the 27-year-old. The Reds have now arrived at the horizon.

The Merseyside club are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, who could leave Anfield this summer. Liverpool have identified PSV's Johan Bakayoko as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian icon. However, if a move for the Belgian forward fails to materialize, the Premier League giants will turn their attention to Raphinha.

Catalans interested in Ayoze Perez

Ayoze Perez

Barcelona are interested in Ayoze Perez, according to AS. The Catalans are hoping to upgrade their attack before the new campaign and have multiple targets on their radar. However, the club's financial misfortunes are likely to restrict their spending in the transfer market and force them to consider cheaper options.

The Spanish giants have admired Perez for quite some time and are considering a move for the 30-year-old this summer. The Spanish forward has been a key man for Real Betis this season, registering 11 goals and two assists from 37 games. His ability to play across the frontline and in midfield makes Perez a proper fit in Xavi's tactics. Interestingly, his contract with Betis runs until 2027, but he has a release clause of just €4m in his deal.