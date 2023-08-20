Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Marcos Alonso considering Camp Nou exit; Ansu Fati ready to join Real Madrid, and more - August 20, 2023

Barcelona host Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday (August 20) in La Liga. Manager Xavi will be eager to pick up his first win of the season after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe last weekend.

Meanwhile, defender Marcos Alonso is planning to end his association with the Blaugrana within a year of his arrival. Elsewhere, striker Ansu Fati is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 20, 2023:

Marcos Alonso considering Barcelona exit

Marco Alonso could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer..

Marco Alonso is contemplating a departure from the Camp Nou this summer, according to club insider Gerard Romero.

The Spanish left-back left Chelsea last summer to join Barcelona but has failed to find his feet in La Liga. He hasn’t had the desired impact with the Blaugrana and is merely a squad player right now.

The La Liga giants are likely to consider a move should a decent proposal arrive at the table. Romero has said that an unnamed Premier League has established contact to take Alonso back to England.

The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar run with the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge. He's well versed in the rigours of the league and could hit the ground running on his return.

Alonso is considering the offer and is expected to come to a decision soon. Interestingly, Arsenal are in need of cover in the full-back position following the ACL injury to new signing Jurrien Timber.

With Kieran Tierney also likely to leave the Emirates this summer, Alonso could be a target for the Gunners.

Ansu Fati ready to join Real Madrid

Ansu Fati’s time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

Ansu Fati is ready to move to Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Tomas Roncero.

The Spanish forward is surplus to requirements under Xavi, and Barcelona have put him up for sale. The Blaugrna are hoping to raise funds to address their finances by offloaded their gifted academy graduate.

Speaking recently, as cited by Cadena SER, Roncero said that Fati is eager to leave the Camp Nou.

“Ansu Fati, no matter how much Xavi says, wants to leave. And if Real Madrid calls him, he comes clapping, because I have a good relationship with people around him,” said Roncero.

Fati has failed to live up to expectations with Barcelona, plagued by injuries and loss of form.

Sergino Dest to join PSV Eindhoven

Sergino Dest will leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Sergino Dest is set to leave Barcelona this summer to join PSV Eindhoven on a loan move, according to SPORT.

The American is no longer a first-team regular under Xavi, who has sanctioned his departure. The player has been in talks with multiple clubs to chalk out a deal, and it appears that PSV have won the race.

The Eredivisie side will take the player on a temporary deal and will have the option to sign him permanently next summer for €10 million. PSV will pay half of Dest’s wages for the season, and the player is scheduled to have his medicals in the coming hours.

The Blaugrana have already identified Joao Cancelo as his replacement and are locked in talks with Manchester City to get a deal across the line.