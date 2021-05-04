Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Massive update on Lionel Messi's future, star attacker to undergo surgery and more - 4th May 2021

Barcelona continue to be within touching distance of Atletico Madrid in the race for the La Liga title. The Blaugrana are currently third in the table, two points behind Diego Simeone’s team.

Ronald Koeman’s side got back to winning ways against Valencia on Monday, coming back from 1-0 down to win the game 3-2, thanks to the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona skipper already has 36 goals from 44 games this season, including 28 goals in the league. The Blaugrana will hope that Lionel Messi can help them wrestle the La Liga title away from Atletico Madrid by the end of the season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Barcelona news on 4th May 2021.

Lionel Messi set to sign new deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou. According to Sport via ESPN Argentina, the Barcelona skipper is close to signing a two-year deal, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023. It is also reported that the La Liga giants will attempt to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou this summer.

Lionel Messi has scored his 5️⃣0️⃣th free kick goal for Barcelona 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tmSiMQuF7O — Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021

This means that Lionel Messi will finally reunite with the Brazilian, who has always expressed a desire to play alongside his old Argentinean teammate. Neymar’s current contract with PSG expires next year and he is yet to sign an extension.

Barcelona superstar set to undergo surgery

Ansu Fati

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati is all set to undergo surgery in Gijon on Thursday. The teenager has been sidelined since November of 2020, due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. However, this latest surgery could help him return to full fitness ahead of next season.

According to Marca via Mundo Deportivo, Ansu Fati will be operated on by the Portugual national team doctor.

🚨🚨[ @ffpolo🥇] | Ansu Fati will undergo surgery next Thursday. He will be OUT for two months. pic.twitter.com/31MgJ4iSBu — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 4, 2021

The Spaniard enjoyed a tremendous start to the season and even forced himself into national team manager Luis Enrique’s plans. The Barcelona youngster will now hope that he can get back to form once he returns to action next season.

Ronald Koeman issues warning to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Ronald Koeman opted not to use Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona’s win against Valencia despite having the Frenchman on the bench. This was the first time the player had not played a single minute of a game despite being in the matchday squad since November of last year.

If reports are to be believed, the move was a warning to Dembele, whose current deal is set to expire next summer. Barcelona had offered the player a new deal a few weeks ago, but the Frenchman’s representatives are yet to respond.

This could indicate that the player is unwilling to accept the deal and could leave the club on a free transfer in 2022.