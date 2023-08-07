Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Ansu Fati; Manchester United want Andreas Christensen, and more - August 7, 2023

Barcelona were impressive under Xavi last season, winning the league and Spanish Super Cup. The Spanish manager is busy this summer as he looks to add more quality to his roster.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Blaugrana attacker Ansu Fati. Elsewhere, Manchester United are eyeing a move for defender Andreas Christensen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 7, 2023:

PSG eyeing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati (left) is wanted in Paris

PSG are hoping to prise Ansu Fati away from Barcelona this summer, according to AS.

The Parisians have agreed a deal with the Blaugrana to sign Ousmane Dembele but are unlikely to stop there. The Ligue 1 champions are already preparing plans for the imminent departure of their top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old is likely to leave PSG either this year or the next, so new manager Luis Enrique is eager to maintain the level in attack. Dembele has been identified as an option, but the Spanish manager also wants Fati to join him in Paris. The two share a cordial relationship following their time together with La Roja.

Fati exploded into the scene at Barcelona a couple of years ago and was also handed the coveted No. 10 jersey following Lionel Messi's exit. However, he has failed to live up to expectations and is no longer part of Xavi's plans. The Blaugrana manager has preferred to use the player as an impact substitute so far.

Enrique, though, holds Fati in high regard and is now planning to sign him this summer. Fati has always maintained that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou and fight for his place. However, Barcelona could be willing to let him go for a fair price amidst their rebuilding finances.

Manchester United want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Andreas Christensen, according to Nacional.

The Danish defender has enjoyed an impressive run in Spain after joining Barcelona last year. However, the Blaugrana are willing to listen to offers for the player this summer, and the Red Devils are interested.

United manager Erik ten Hag wants to add more steel to his defence and reckons Christensen suits the profile he's looking for. The Premier League giants have offered €40 million for the Dane in June this year, which was rejected by the La Liga champions. However, Manchester United have returned with an improved €50 million offer to convince Barcelona.

The Red Devils are offering a €35 million fee and €15m in add-ons. However, the Blaugrana want the entire amount up front.

Franck Kessie set to leave Barcelona

Franck Kessie is all set to move to the Middle East.

Franck Kessie is all set to leave Barcelona to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Cote d'Ivoire midfielder joined the Blaugrana as a free agent last summer but has failed to live up to the billing. Kessie has dropped down the pecking order last season and is now a peripheral figure. Xavi doesn't consider the player as an indispensable part of his roster anymore.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Franck Kessié will undergo medical as new Al Ahli player on Monday in Paris. Deal done.

Ilkay Gundogan's arrival this summer has turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the Ivorian.

The La Liga champions have now agreed terms with Al Ahli for a €15 million deal that will see Kessie move to the Middle East. The player is set to have his medicals on Monday before signing a three-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club.