Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Raphinha not looking to leave; Blaugrana advised to keep hold of Xavi, and more - April 11, 2024

Barcelona secured a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Raphinha registered a brace, while Andreas Christensen scored a third to help Barc take a slender advantage into the home leg.

Meanwhile, attacker Raphinha wants to stay at the Camp Nou for a while. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the Blaugrana to keep manager Xavi at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 11, 2024:

Raphinha not looking to leave

Raphinha has been quietly impressive this season

Raphinha has reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian gave a stark reminder of his qualities on Wednesday, by scoring a brace in the win over PSG.

Raphinha has scored eight goals and set up 10 in 30 appearances across competitions. Despite his decent form, the player remains linked with an exit from Barcelona, with clubs in the Premier League, as well as Saudi Arabia, reportedly keeping him under close watch.

However, after the win on Wednesday, the 27-year-old said that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for many years.

“I have a few more years on my contract and I plan to fulfil them, I have already said many times that signing for Barcelona was a dream, and I will do everything possible to stay here for many years,” said Raphinha.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal and Liverpool have their eyes on the former Leeds United man ahead of the summer.

Barcelona advised to keep hold of Xavi by former player

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Xavi is the right man for the Camp Nou job.

The Spanish manager has already declared that he will be vacating the hot seat this summer. Xavi is apparently frustrated by the constant criticism from all quarters, following a poor start to the campaign. However, the Blaugrana have been playing well recently, winning seven of their last 10 games across competitions.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Petit urged the Spaniard to turn a deaf ear to the criticism.

“But no doubt, if Xavi is leaving the club because he does not believe he is getting the respect he should get, then he is leaving for the wrong reason.

"He doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone, he was such an amazing player, when he came back they won La Liga right away, and if he is leaving because he hasn’t been valued, he should know better than that,” said Petit.

Petit added that he would like Xavi to stay and add some stability to his former club.

“You have pressure as a player, but it is not the same and he should know better than that. As manager, you are the only one, there is no-one beside you.

"He knows that. Every single game they will try to kill you. He knows that, when he took the decision to become a manager. He knew that he would receive more pressure, that even if they win La Liga, or the Champions League, they will forget it two weeks later,” said Petit.

He continued:

“I think he should stay at the club. Every two years they change manager. (Hands fly up in theatrical exasperation) Stability you know, this is something that is missing at Barcelona.

"People are thinking about new players, I think they need to think about improving their financial situation, that’s the root of all their issues. Their problem is not on the bench, it’s in the office. That’s what they need to sort out first.”

Xavi has bolstered his chances of progressing to the semifinals of the Champions League following the win over PSG on Wednesday.

Gavi happy at Camp Nou despite PSG links, says Fabrizio Romano

Gavi has admirers in Paris

Gavi remains happy at Barcelona amid interest from PSG, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has turned heads at the Parc des Princes after breaking into the senior team at the Camp Nou. Gavi rose through the ranks at the club and earned his debut in the 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old hasn't looked back since then and has emerged as one of the club's most important players.

Despite picking up an ACL injury at the end of last year that ended his season, Gavi's stock remains high. The Parisians are keen to prise him away, but the player is settled with the La Liga giants. Barcelona also consider him integral to their plans and have no desire to let him go.