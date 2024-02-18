Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Raphinha wanted in Premier League; Atletico Madrid eyeing Marcos Alonso, and more - February 18, 2024

Barcelona came away from the Balaidos on Saturday (February 17) with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga. A Robert Lewandowski brace helped Xavi's men stay on third after 25 games.

Meanwhile, Barca attacker Raphinha is wanted by as many as five clubs in the Premier League. Elsewhere, Napoli are interested in Barca full-back Marcos Alonso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 18, 2024.

Raphinha wanted in Premier League

Raphinha could head back to England this summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all competing for the services of Raphinha, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian hasn't lived up to the billing since arriving at Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022. The emergence of Lamine Yamal has cut into his game time this season. The Blaugrana are apparently open to his departure, as they look to raise funds for the summer.

There's considerable interest in the 27-year-old from the Premier League, thanks to his impressive record at Elland Road. The Gunners have had their eyes on Raphinha since his days with Leeds United and have retained their desire to sign the player. Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to offer €70 million for the Brazilian.

Atletico Madrid eyeing Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is wanted at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign Marcos Alonso on a Bosman move this summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish defender is a peripheral figure at Barcelona, and his contract is due to expire at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are not expected to hand him a new deal, so Los Rojiblancos are ready to take advantage.

The 33-year-old has suffered with a back injury this season but remains a great option for Atletico. Alonso's versatility especially makes him a handy choice for their manager Diego Simeone and the fact that he could be available for free will also suits the club's finances.

Roberto De Zerbi remains coy about future amid Barcelona links

Roberto De Zerbi is wanted at the Camp Nou

Roberto De Zerbi has said that he remains focussed on Brighton & Hove Albion amid interest from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are searching for a new manager following Xavi's decision to leave at the end of this season. AS recently reported that the La Liga giants have identifed De Zerbi as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Liverpool are also searching for a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp set to vacate the position at Anfield come summer. De Zerbi has also been linked with the Merseyside club, thanks to his splendid work at the Amex.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, De Zerbi added that he will speak with the Seagulls hierarchy soon.

"When I hear that the big teams are interested, it is an honour, it makes me proud, but my focus is on my work, day by day.

"About my future, we’re going to speak with the owner, with the club because I want to compete in the best way that I can, I want to understand the plan, and then it’s not a problem to work in a big, big team," said De Zerbi.

He continued:

"I would like, in my career, to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Champions League. But there isn’t a time when you have to go, have to compete, or you have to wait some more time."

De Zerbi also expressed a desire to head back to Italy some time in his career.

"I love my country, I love Italy, I love Italian football. I don’t know, for sure one of my targets is to go back to work in my country but I don’t know when it will be.

"I am feeling very well in the Premier League, and I have to say thanks to Brighton, the league, all the coaches and people in the Premier League," said De Zerbi.

Barcelona also have their eyes on former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as well as Jurgen Klopp for the hot seat.