Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski could leave in 2025, Andreas Christensen wants to stay, and more - December 3, 2023

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (December 3) in La Liga. Xavi’s men arrive at the game buoyed by their 2-1 victory over FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

In terms of transfers, Robert Lewandowski could leave the Camp Nou in 2025. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen wants to continue his association with the Catalans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 3, 2023.

Robert Lewandowski could leave in 2025

Robert Lewandowski has been a hit at Camp Nou

Robert Lewandowski could leave Barcelona as a free agent in 2025, according to SPORT.

The Polish striker arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 in a €45 million deal from Bayern Munich. Lewandowski hit the ground running in La Liga, finishing with 33 goals and eight assists from 46 appearances in his debut campaign. The 35-year-old also played a key role in the Catalans’ league triumph as he won the league's top-scorer award.

Lewandowski has been in fine touch this season as well and has managed eight goals and four assists from 16 outings so far. However, he is nearing the end of his esteemed career and the club are already considering options to fill his boots.

The Polish striker’s contract has also become an issue for the La Liga champions. Barcelona have reportedly agreed to hike Lewandowski’s salary every year, and the decision has come back to haunt the club.

The Catalans initially signed him on a €20 million annual contract, and his wages have now increased to €26 million per year. Should the veteran striker stay beyond next summer, his wages will rise to €32 million.

However, his contract - which runs until 2026 - could be terminated a year ahead of schedule. This is if he fails to appear for at least 45 minutes in 55% of the games in the 2024-25 season.

Andreas Christensen wants to stay

Andreas Christensen has struggled for game time of late

Andreas Christensen is not looking to leave Barcelona at the moment, according to SPORT.

The Danish defender joined the Catalans on a Bosman move in 2022 after the end of his Chelsea contract and enjoyed a decent debut campaign. However, he has dropped down the pecking order this season, registering 14 appearances to date. Xavi has opted to start Inigo Martinez ahead of Christensen in recent games and the Spanish defender has justified the decision.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding the Denmark international's future. The 27-year-old is entering the prime of his career and shouldn’t be short of options if he wants to leave.

However, the player has no desire to throw in the towel just yet. The player’s agent recently met with the La Liga giants to discuss the matter and talks have been positive. Barcelona have informed the player that they trust him, but there is likely to be a re-evaluation of the situation next summer. The player’s contract with the Catalans expires in 2026.

Barcelona eyeing Gavi replacement in January

Barcelona remain hopeful of signing a replacement for Gavi in January, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder has been ruled out of the rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury. Gavi’s absence will be a huge blow for Xavi, given that he has been an indispensable part of the first team this season.

The Catalans are gearing up to welcome Vitor Roque to the Camp Nou this winter, with the Brazilian set to arrive from Athletico Paranaense. It was previously believed that the 18-year-old would be the only acquisition this January, owing to the club’s poor finances.

However, the La Liga giants are now confident of a second signing before the end of the winter. The club are pushing for the sale of Barca Studios and are hopeful that once a deal is finalized, they can secure a replacement for Gavi.