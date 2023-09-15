Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski not looking for MLS move; Ez Abde outlines reason for Camp Nou exit, and more - September 15, 2023

Barcelona welcome Real Betis to the Camp Nou for their next La Liga game on Saturday (September 16). Xavi's men are coming off a 2-1 win over Osasuna at the start of the month.

Meanwhile, striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he doesn't intend to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, forward Ez Abde has outlined the reason for leaving the Blaugrana this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 15, 2023:

Robert Lewandowski not looking for MLS move

Robert Lewandowski remains key to Xavi's plans at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he's unlikely to move to the MLS. The Polish striker joined Barcelona last summer and has been leading the line under Xavi.

However, a move away has been touted as a possibility, especially to big-spending clubs from the Middle East. Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Lewandowski said he's not tempted by the riches of the Saudi League.

"Saudi Arabia? I don’t even think about that. I’m super happy at Barcelona, in the team, in the city, with my family.

"As a person, I’m happy. Before Barcelona I was a little bit of a machine, now I’m more human. I have a couple of years of contract here with another year option," said Lewandowski.

He added:

"Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my mind. But somehow I changed my mind afterwards. After the chapter at Barcelona, that’s difficult to imagine."

Lewandowski said that he's focused on helping the team and enjoying his final years in professional football.

"It’s about making memories, taking in every moment, every win in your head. Some of the comments about the number of goals that I scored were crazy, especially in the Munich season where I got 41," said Lewandowski.

He continued:

"Breaking records isn’t my only objective. The most important thing is helping my team to win and to enjoy the games.

"These are my final years in the world of football, two, maybe three. Don’t get me wrong: I still want to achieve a lot and score goals, but I’m not as tenacious as before.”

Lewandowski has started every game for the Blaugrana this season, scoring two goals and setting up one.

Ez Abde outlines reason for Barcelona departure

Abdessamad 'Abde' Ezzalzouli has said that he left the Camp Nou this summer in search of regular football. The Moroccan forward was highly rated at the club but joined Real Betis on deadline day in a shock permanent deal.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, Abde said that he only had eyes for Los Verdiblancos this summer.

"From Barcelona, they told me that they wanted me to stay. In the first three matchdays, I saw that I was not getting on.

"I was clear that I wanted to play from the start, and I decided to go out. From the first day, I told him (Ramon Planes ) that I only wanted to go to Betis," said Abde.

Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the Moroccan's contract.

Jules Kounde happy with role under Xavi

Jules Kounde is delighted to operate in his favoured centre-back role at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman was largely used as a makeshift full-back last season after arriving from Sevilla. However, Xavi has decided to move him infield since the start of the new campaign.

Kounde told TV3 that he hopes to continue in the role but added that he's willing to operate as per Xavi's requirements.

"Returning to play as a centre-back? I hope that this will continue to be the case. However, the most important thing is always the team. I’m always available for the coach’s requests," said Kounde.

Kounde has been an omnipresent in the Blaugrana XI this season.