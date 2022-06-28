Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski wants Camp Nou move to prove he's better than Karim Benzema, says his former agent; Blaugrana unlikely to sign PSG man, and more - June 28, 2022

Barcelona finished second in La Liga in the recently concluded campaign, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. Manager Xavi will be eager to bridge the gap next season with some smart buys this summer.

Meanwhile, according to the player's former agent Cezary Kucharski, Robert Lewandowski wants to join the Blaugrana to prove he's better than Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are unlikely to sign a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Robert Lewandowski wants Camp Nou move to prove he's better than Karim Benzema, says Pole's former agent

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Cezary Kucharski has said that Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona to prove he's better than Karim Benzema.

The Blaugrana are eager to add a world-class number nine to their roster this summer and have their eyes on the Polish striker. The 33-year-old has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich since arriving in the summer of 2014.

However, Lewandowski is eager to leave the Allianz Arena this summer in search of a fresh challenge. Speaking to Radio Ser, Kucharski expressed confidence that his former client would move to the Camp Nou.

"He wants to prove that he is better than Benzema; it's another reason (he wants) to go to Barcelona. Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job, and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barcelona are at the same level," said Kucharski.

He continued:

"Barcelona and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he's going to sign for Barcelona; I think it's possible."

SPORF @Sporf Lewandowski has a point to prove 🤫 Lewandowski has a point to prove 🤫 https://t.co/lYXnz3bhFV

Kucharski added that Lewandowski plans to move to the MLS after his stint in La Liga.

"He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract. The Bayern officials know that he wanted to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and to finish his career in the United States," said Kucharski.

Blaugrana unlikely to sign Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria could be on his way to Turin.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to sign Angel Di Maria this summer, according to Jijantes via Marca. The Argentinean is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. The Blaugrana and Juventus are eager to secure his signature this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Massimiliano Allegri wanted Di María as priority signing and it's finally getting closer. Angél Di María, one step away from joining Juventus. Talks on final details of the contract will proceed this week in order to get the deal done as soon as possible.Massimiliano Allegri wanted Di María as priority signing and it's finally getting closer. Angél Di María, one step away from joining Juventus. Talks on final details of the contract will proceed this week in order to get the deal done as soon as possible. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus Massimiliano Allegri wanted Di María as priority signing and it's finally getting closer.

However, it appears the Bianconeri have won the race for his signature. The 34-year-old was open to joining the Blaugrana, but their offer was inferior to the one presented by Juventus. The Serie A side also upgraded their offer and have now managed to convince the player to move to Italy.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta opted not to hand the former Real Madrid an improved contract. It's now almost certain that the club will miss out on Di Maria this summer.

Barcelona have no plans to improve Ousmane Dembele offer

Ousmane Dembele's future is up in the air.

The Blaugrana are not planning to hand Ousmane Dembele an improved offer, according to Marca. Moussa Sissoko, the player's agent, met with the club this week to understand their position. The La Liga giants have already presented a contract to the player, who has deemed it unsatisfactory.

Dembele, 25, has offers from Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Blaugrana are willing to keep him at the Camp Nou but only on their terms. They informed the same to the player's representative on Monday. The player now needs to decide whether he wants to continue his association with the La Liga giants or move in search of greener pastures.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far