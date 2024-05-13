Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, Catalans want €100m for Ronald Araujo, and more - May 13, 2024

Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, May 13, in La Liga. Xavi's men have already lost the league to Real Madrid but can climb up to second in the table with a win.

Meanwhile Robert Lewandowski has no desire to leave Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans will only let Ronald Araujo leave for €100m this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 13, 2024.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay, says agent

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski will not leave Barcelona this summer, according to his agent Pini Zahavi. The Polish striker has endured a mixed season so far, registering 24 goals and nine assists from 45 outings across competitions. Lewandowski's future at Camp Nou is subject to speculation, with reports stating that the Catalans are in talks to offload him come summer.

However, speaking to journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, Zahavi has refuted those claims.

"This is nonsense (rumours of a meeting with Joan Laporta and Deco regarding Lewandowski's future). He wants to play one more year in Catalonia. He has signed a contract for four years,” said Zahavi.

He continued:

“It will depend on his performances in the 2024-2025 season and includes a clause that provides for the possibility of unilateral termination of the contract if Lewy does not play 55% per cent of the minutes.”

Lewandowski's contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2026.

Barcelona want €100m for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona want €100m to part ways with Ronald Araujo this summer, according to SPORT. The Uruguayan defender's future remains up in the air amid reports that the Catalans want to cash in on him this summer. The La Liga giants are under financial distress and are counting on player sales to raise funds this year.

Araujo has been a first team regular under Xavi this season, registering 36 appearances across competitions. His contract at Camp Nou runs until 2026. Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and failed in an attempt to prise him away in the winter. The Bavarians are likely to return for the player at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also had their eyes on Araujo for a while. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their underperforming back line this summer and have set their sights on the Uruguayan. Barcelona would ideally like him to stay, given his performances and a renewal cannot be ruled out just yet. However, the Catalans are also willing to let him go for a colossal fee this summer.

Newcastle United eyeing Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Newcastle United are planning to bring Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League, according to SPORT. The Danish defender has been a handy option for Barcelona this season, appearing 38 times across competitions. He has even covered in midfield, helping the Catalans deal with multiple injuries in the middle of the park.

The Magpies want to add more steel to their back line this summer and have identified the 28-year-old as a target. Interestingly, the La Liga giants also have their eyes on Alexander Isak, who has been on fire at St. James' Park this season. As such, Barcelona could even attempt a swap deal involving the two players at the end of this campaign.