Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldo full of praise for Xavi; Blaugrana complete move for AC Milan midfielder, and more - 22 March 2022

Barcelona will be increasingly confident of mounting an unlikely title challenge after their recent resurgence. The Blaugrana won 4-0 at league leaders Real Madrid and are currently third in the league table. They are 12 points adrift of Los Blancos, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, former Blaugrana and Los Blancos striker Ronaldo Nazario has heaped praise on Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have completed a move for an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 22nd March 2022:

Ronaldo full of praise for Xavi

Xavi has impressed Ronaldo Nazario.

Former Barcelona player Ronaldo Nazario has heaped praise on manager Xavi. The Spaniard took charge of the Blaugrana during a tumultuous period last year, with the club languishing in ninth place in the league table.

However, Xavi has steered Blaugrana to third in the league, overseeing a brilliant turnaround in fortunes at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are 13 games unbeaten in the league, winning nine times, since a 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis in early December. The high-point of Xavi's tenure so far arrived this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi’s men crushed the league leaders in their own backyard, dominating the game and cruising to a 4-0 win. Barcelona could climb up to second, nine points behind Los Blancos, if they win against Sevilla at home after the international break.

The Blaugrana look to be rising like a Phoenix, and central to their good form has been Xavi’s tactical nous. The Spaniard has now earned praise from the club's former striker Ronaldo.

Speaking to Barca TV, as relayed by Forbes, the Brazilian pointed out that his former team had improved a lot under Xavi, saying:

“I follow Spanish football, and I love it. With the crisis that Barca has had very recently, they have improved a lot with the arrival of Xavi. Now I have seen a great team live, a very aggressive and vertical team, which presses with the traditional qualities of Barca. This Barca looks very good."

The two-time FIFA World Cup winner continued:

“Football is not as simple as people think. Managing a dressing room, managing people, it entails problems, and you have to know how to manage it well. Xavi is doing very well."

Ronaldo also praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been outstanding since arriving at the Camp Nou in January. The Gabonese has scored nine times in 11 games across competitions thus far.

“I love how he moves, how he finishes. He has the characteristics of a traditional centre-forward, but he also has the speed to go into space. He is a great striker and a great signing for Barca,” said Ronaldo.

Barcelona complete move for Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie will ply his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona have reportedly completed a move for Franck Kessie, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian midfielder has been one of the shining lights for AC Milan team in recent seasons. With his current contract expiring this summer, the Rossoneri have failed to convince him to stay thus far.

The 25-year-old is a player in demand, especially as he will be available for free at the end of the season. However, it now appears that the Blaugrana have stolen a march on their rivals in the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan.Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCBKessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. https://t.co/9kFCIPJXn5

Kessie has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the La Liga giants that would keep him at the Camp Nou till 2026. The Ivorian is expected receive an annual salary of €6.5 million and has already completed his medicals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offered to five clubs before joining Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has turned over a new leaf at the Camp Nou.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offered to five clubs by Arsenal this January, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed, before he moved to Barcelona.

The Gabon international moved to the Camp Nou this winter after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. The 32-year-old took little time to acclimatise himself to La Liga, scoring goals for fun. He has taken to Xavi’s tactics like a fish to water, helping the club climb up the league table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Xavi trusted him - huge deal for Barça... on a free. Pierre Aubayemang was proposed to five different clubs in January before Barcelona decided to sign him. Auba also received a bid from Al-Nassr but wanted to wait for a top European club and show his value again.Xavi trusted him - huge deal for Barça... on a free. Pierre Aubayemang was proposed to five different clubs in January before Barcelona decided to sign him. Auba also received a bid from Al-Nassr but wanted to wait for a top European club and show his value again. ⚠️ #FCB Xavi trusted him - huge deal for Barça... on a free. https://t.co/ni9nffx4vo

However, things could have been a lot different in the winter, with the north London side eager to offload him. Aubameyang even had an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr but opted to wait for a European club. La Liga giants Barcelona came calling, and the 32-year-old hasn't looked back since then.

Edited by Bhargav