Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi exit; Blaugrana backed to win La Liga next season, and more - July 19, 2022

Barcelona face Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday in their first game of the US pre-season tour. The Blaugrana have roped in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich recently, but the game comes too soon for the Polish striker.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has opened up on Lionel Messi’s exit from the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Blaugrana legend Hristo Stoichkov has backed his former club to win the league next season.

Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi exit

Barcelona shocked the world last season by announcing Lionel Messi’s exit.

Sergio Aguero has opened up on Lionel Messi’s shocking exit from Barcelona last season. The Argentinean left the club last summer after the La Liga giants failed to renew his contract because of their financial woes. The 37-year-old eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a Bosman move.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Aguero recalled initially thinking that the development was a joke.

“When the whole thing with Leo happened, I thought someone must have hacked Barcelona’s social media accounts. I thought, this is a joke. I was with Ibai drinking mate and all of a sudden. … he looked at the phone and exclaimed: “No way! is this true?” He showed me the phone with the statement from Barça,” said Aguero.

He added:

“I said, ‘Ibai, mate, this is impossible’. I told him right there and then that it was obvious that the website had been hacked and that it was probably just a bit of sweet talk from Barça who would later say that he’s staying. I decided to wait, but the hours went by, and I saw that the statement was still there. Suddenly, I thought, ‘Hey, you know what? no one has hacked it.”

Hristo Stiochkov backs Barcelona to win La Liga next season

Hristo Stiochkov believes Barcelona could win the La Liga title next season. The Blaugrana have been on the rise since Xavi took over the reins of the first team last year. The Spanish manager has made quite a few blockbuster additions to his squad this summer.

Speaking recently, Stoichkov said that the new players could make a difference at the Camp Nou next season.

“It's not a matter of fighting, it’s playing well and winning games. All those who have been signed to date are very valid players, who make the difference. We have to stop thinking about what has been suffered. This is something new, Xavi will have a complete squad and start from scratch; each one has to give as much as possible. This year, I say it before starting, Barça are going to win La Liga,” said Stoichkov.

The Bulgarian also heaped praise on Robert Lewandowski.

“Robert is a great signing. Barca needed a scorer. We already had Ferran Torres, Aubameyang, Ansu,and Dembele has just renewed, so Xavi has a choice. I am very happy for the great work of Joan and Jordi Cruyff,” said Stoichkov.

Stoichkov also pointed out that Ousmane Dembele has a lot to learn to realise his potential.

“I keep thinking the same thing; let’s see what he’s going to do. He has a lot of quality; I’ve always said it, but in four years he hasn’t learned anything. I hope he wakes up because he has a lot of quality, a lot of speed, technique, but Barca is something different,” said Stoichkov.

He added:

"If he has to ask Xavi for advice, let him do it; he’s there to help him, to watch some videos from twenty years ago to take them and see how you play in that position."

AC Milan interested in Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

AC Milan are interested in Miralem Pjanic, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Bosnian international has cut a sorry figure since arriving at the Camp Nou from Juventus in 2020. The 32-year-old has failed to break into the first team at the La Liga giants, who are eager to move him on this summer.

Milan are ready to offer him respite and are plotting a loan move for Pjanic ahead of the new season. The Rossoneri saw Franck Kessie leave for Barcelona this summer and believe Pjanic could take his place in the starting XI.

