Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel not in talks with Catalans, Mason Greenwood backed to excel at Camp Nou, and more - February 25, 2024

Barcelona secured a 4-0 win over Getafe at home on Saturday (February 24) in La Liga. Raphinha, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Long and Fermin Lopez all found the back of the net to mark a fruitful night for Xavi.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly not in talks to take charge at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood has been backed to excel with the Catalan giants.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 25, 2024.

Thomas Tuchel not in talks with Barcelona

Thomas Tuchel is set to become available this summer

Thomas Tuchel is not in conversation with Barcelona for the managerial post at Camp Nou, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalan side are searching for a new manager following Xavi’s decision to part ways with the club at the end of this season. Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich this summer, has been named as a candidate for the job by multiple reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the La Liga giants were yet to choose the ideal replacement for Xavi.

“Reports from Germany have suggested that Thomas Tuchel is keeping an eye on the Manchester United job and is appreciative of Barcelona. I don’t think Thomas Tuchel is ‘eyeing’ these jobs… he’d be attracted by the Premier League again, but the same for the Barcelona job,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“These are two of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s normal to be attracted, but Manchester United are not in conversation with managers right now and Barcelona are still taking their time to decide the best candidate to replace Xavi. So, Tuchel is obviously waiting.”

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is another candidate linked with the Camp Nou job.

Mason Greenwood backed to excel at Camp Nou

Mason Greenwood has admirers at Camp Nou

Getafe President Angel Torres believes Mason Greenwood can hit the ground running at Barcelona. The disgraced Manchester United winger is currently on loan at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and has reportedly turned heads at Camp Nou.

Greenwood has registered seven goals and five assists from 25 outings across competitions this season, but his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. Speaking recently as quoted by COPE, Torres insisted that the 22-year-old wanted to stay at Getafe for another season.

“He is very comfortable and crazy about staying another year. It’s a matter that they [United] have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to decide. In Spain, he has a market. Barca’s way of playing would suit him well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me,” said Torres.

New Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently stated that the club were yet to make a decision on Greenwood's future with them.

Deco provides update on the futures of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo

Frenkie de Jong’s future remains up in the air

Barcelona sporting director Deco has stressed that the club want to keep Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo at Camp Nou.

The Dutch midfielder’s future remains up in the air, with Manchester United reportedly still interested in his services. Araujo, meanwhile, was linked with Bayern Munich in January and the Bavarians could reportedly return for him this summer.

The Catalan giants are undergoing financial problems and are likely to turn to player sales to raise funds at the end of this season. De Jong and Araujo represent great value options, who could fetch decent transfer fees if put up for sale.

However, speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Deco stated that the duo represent the present and the future of Barcelona.

“What will happen with Araujo and De Jong? Nothing will happen. They have contracts, and we want to keep the best players. And they are the best. They are players of the present and the future. They are players who have earned the right to be at Barça and who have earned the respect of the fans and the club. We want to continue counting on them,” said Deco.

Both players have recently expressed their desire to stay with the Spanish champions.