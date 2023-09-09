Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi delighted with Ilkay Gundogan; Blaugrana eyeing Guido Rodriguez, and more - September 9, 2023

Barcelona manager Xavi has enjoyed a decent start to the new season, going unbeaten in four league games. The Blaugrana are looking to defend their league title and also have their eyes on the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Xavi is pleased with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who arrived from Manchester City this summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 9, 2023:

Xavi delighted with Ilkay Gundogan

Xavi is very pleased with Ilkay Gundogan's performances so far, according to SPORT.

The German midfielder joined Barcelona this summer as a free agent after the end of his contract with Manchester City. Fresh form guiding City to a historic continental treble last season, the 32-year-old has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Gundogan has been pulling the strings in midfield for Xavi’s team and has become an indispensable member of the first team. He has started all four games, registering two assists. Xavi is delighted with Gundogan's impact and reckons the German is a perfect fit in his tactics.

Barcelona eyeing Guido Rodriguez

Barcelona are planning to move for Guido Rodriguez in January, according to Mundo Deportivo.

They have overseen an eventful summer of 2023, making quite a few intelligent additions. The La Liga champions are already planning for the winter transfer window, and Rodriguez is high up on their agenda.

Argentinean midfielder has been quietly impressive with Real Betis, turning heads at the Camp Nou. Xavi wants a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets - who joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer - and has identified Rodriguez as a target.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, which means he could be available for a reduced fee at the turn of the year. However, Betis are working to tie the player down to a new deal to keep Barcelona at bay.

The Blaugrana also face competition from Napoli and AC Milan, among others, for Rodriguez.

Blaugrana boss hails Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba ended his Camp Nou stay this summer.

Xavi has spoken highly of Jordi Alba, who left Barcelona this summer. The Spanish left-back called time on a highly fruitful stint with the La Liga giants and opted to move to Inter Miami. The 34-year-old teamed up with Barca legend Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at the MLS side.

On the ‘A New Era’ documentary, Xavi hailed Alba as the best left-back to come through the Camp Nou.

“As a teammate, as a coach, as a Barcelona fan, for me, you have been the best left-back that’s ever come through here.

"I wish you all the best, you know this is your home. I told you what we all wanted, me being the first of everyone, for you to leave as a great, I think you deserve it,” said Xavi.

The Spanish manager also reflected on the painful experience of parting ways with a friend.

“And if you have ever felt disappointed, especially with myself, I don’t feel good about that, because you know it has never been anything personal.

"You know I respect and care for you a lot. I love you a lot, and I know you have a big heart, but a lot of the time as coach, you’ll see. You said you didn’t want to be a coach, but, I think, you can be a good one,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“You have to take decisions, and a lot of the time, they’re difficult, above all, when they involve friends. It’s the worst decision, coaching friends. If in any moment you’ve felt disappointed it was because I didn’t know how to manage it better.”

Alba has hit the ground running in the MLS, reigniting his telepathic partnership with Messi.