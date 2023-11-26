Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi not eyeing Adrien Rabiot; Blaugrana yet to make decision on Gavi replacement, and more - November 26, 2023

Barcelona stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (November 25) in La Liga. The Blaugrana had to rely on an 82nd-minute own goal from Florian Lejeune to come away from the capital with a point.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi is not interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are yet to make a decision on their plans to sign a replacement for injured midfielder Gavi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 26, 2023:

Xavi not eyeing Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to move to the Camp Nou in 2024/

Xavi is not interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to Tuttojuve. The French midfielder’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The 28-year-old has done a decent job since arriving at Turin, registering 18 goals and 14 assists in 188 games across competitions. Barcelona are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder in 2024 amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Ilkay Gundogan.

Meanwhile, Oriol Romeu has failed to live up to expectations. The Spaniard could depart within a year of his arrival, according to Diario Sport. The La Liga champions’ precarious financial condition has also crippled their spending. As such, Rabiot could have been a tempting option, especially if he becomes available as a free agent in the summer or for a reduced fee in January.

The recent injury to Gavi could also accelerate the Blaugrana’s plans to reinforce the midfield. However, Xavi doesn’t have Rabiot in his plans. The Spanish manager has apparently identified possible replacements for Gavi, but the French midfielder is not on that list.

Barcelona yet to make decision on Gavi replacement

Gavi picked up an unfortunate injury during the international break.

Barcelona are yet to come to a decision regarding signing a replacement for Gavi, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder picked up an ACL injury while on international duty and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Given his importance to the Blaugrana, the club are heavily linked with multiple names as replacement in January.

The Daily Mail has spoken about Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso as a possible target for the La Liga champions. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona are yet to internally discuss a replacement for Gavi.

“There’s nothing to announce of course regarding a replacement for Gavi despite the rumours. It’s November guys, and Gavi only got injured a few days ago.

"It would be mad to already have a replacement in mind, and I can confirm that nothing is happening now. Barca will take their time and discuss things internally. They’re not in a hurry, and their priority is still to register Vitor Roque,” wrote Romano.

Gavi missed just two games for the Blaugrana this season, due to card suspension, and remains a vital cog in Xavi’s arsenal.

Blaugrana identify Xavi replacement

Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil as a possible replacement for Xavi, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana have endured a difficult season under the Spanish manager, and Saturday’s draw is likely to add to the tension at the Camp Nou. While president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco has publicly backed Xavi, speculations are ripe about a possible managerial shakeup unless results improve.

Sociedad have been on the rise under Alguacil, who has impressed both Laporta and Deco. The La Liga champions could consider him as an option should they part ways with Xavi.

Alguacil’s contract with Sociedad runs till 2025, which could work in Barcelona’s favour. However, the Spaniard has close ties with the club and is Basque-born, so prising him away won’t be easy.