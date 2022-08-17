Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi opens up on Frenkie de Jong future; Jurgen Klopp surprised by Blaugrana transfer activity, and more - August 16, 2022

Barcelona failed to assert their dominance in their opening game of the new La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi’s wards were held to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou, with Sergio Busquets receiving his marching orders late in the game.

Meanwhile, Xavi has opened up on Frenkie de Jong’s future. Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp is surprised by the Blaugrana’s transfer activity.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 16, 2022:

Xavi opens up on Frenkie de Jong future

Frenkie de Jong could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi has reiterated Frenkie de Jong’s importance to his plans. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Recent rumours indicate that the Blaugrana are eager to offload the 25-year-old to help address their financial woes. However, a move has failed to transpire so far. De Jong started against Vallecano on the bench and replaced Gavi in the 60th minute.

Speaking after the game, Xavi stressed that the Dutchman remains an important part of the first team.

“He is not a back-up (player). I've already said that. He's an important player. If he's with us, he's going to be a player who's going to give us something, even more so with this attitude,” said Xavi.

The Spanish manager stressed the importance of winning trophies this season, despite a disappointing start to the campaign.

“(Winning titles) is the objective. We have to analyse and improve. But this season, the objective is to win titles. It doesn't change anything. We can't say 'not now' just because we drew (with Rayo). If we don't achieve it, it will be disappointing for me and for the club. Last year it was more difficult."

Frenkie de Jong is being pursued by Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Jurgen Klopp surprised by Barcelona transfer activity

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to explain the transfer activities at the Camp Nou.

Jurgen Klopp has been surprised by Barcelona’s spending spree this summer. The Blaugrana have been very active in the transfer market, despite talks of their financial woes.

In an interview with Kicker, as relayed by Marca, the Liverpool manager said he was baffled by the La Liga giants’ spending.

"I don't understand it (Barcelona's spending). If you tell me I don't have money, I don't spend anything anymore. This happened to me twice in the past with my credit card. I'm watching this like a football fan. I don't understand,” said Klopp.

Klopp went on to compare the situation with his former team Borussia Dortmund.

“The only club I know that once sold the stadium and other rights in advance was Borussia Dortmund. Aki Watzke had to come in at the last second and saved everything, and I don't know if there is an Aki Watzke at Barcelona,” said Klopp.

The La Liga giants are likely to add more players to their squad before the end of the summer.

Blaugrana eager to wrap up move for Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is eding closer to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are desperate to secure the signature of Marcos Alonso this summer, according to Marca.

Xavi wants more depth in his squad this summer, and his fears have been realised after the draw on Saturday. Jordi Alba was not at his best on the left flank against Vallecano, so Xavi wants Alonso as a back-up.

The Blaugrana have already struck a deal with the player, while Chelsea are also ready to let him leave. The two teams now have to reach an agreement regarding the transfer, with the La Liga giants eager to complete a move this week.

