Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi provides transfer update, Blaugrana interested in Manchester United star and more | 22nd January 2022

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that the club is still actively looking to strengthen this month. Blaugrana have already brought in Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal reportedly worth €55 million, but are still looking to bring in more reinforcements before the January transfer window closes. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are reportedly interested in signing a Manchester United star in the summer.

With that being said, here is the latest transfer news surrounding Barcelona on 22nd January, 2022:

Xavi provides transfer update

Xavi and new signing Ferran Torres in training

Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that the club are still active in the transfer market as they look to bring in reinforcements this month. Speaking ahead of the Blaugrana's clash against Deportivo Alaves, the Spaniard said:

"We are working on that, and on other aspects of the team. We spoke with Jordi [Cruyff] and Rafa [Yuste] I was clear about what the team needed. We are working hard to sign some players."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙 Xavi: "We are going to try to bring in some new players" 🎙 Xavi: "We are going to try to bring in some new players" https://t.co/Ly6XCmaJ48

Barcelona interested in Manchester United star Alex Telles

Alex Telles has found it hard to establish himself at Manchester United

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a summer deal for Manchester United star Alex Telles. The Brazilian has not been able to nail down a starting spot at the club and could be set to leave in the summer, despite seeing his situation drastically improve under Ralf Rangnick.

According to Fichajes, the Catalan giants are looking to bring in Telles as a temporary replacement for Jordi Alba, while Alejandro Balde develops. The report states that Barcelona see the 29-year old as the perfect temporary solution as Alba reaches the end of his tenure at the club.

PF | Transfer News.🤝 @PurelyFootball Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester United full-back Alex Telles.



(Spanish outlet Fichajes) Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester United full-back Alex Telles. (Spanish outlet Fichajes) https://t.co/zgIL3MkvOm

Blaugrana plotting move for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has fallen out of favour under Diego SImeone at Atletico Madrid

Blaugrana have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as a target for the summer. The forward has fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone and has only made three La Liga starts so far this season.

According to Spanish journalist Ruben Uria, the Blaugrana have identified Felix as a potential target if a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland fails to materialize in the summer. Simeone is reportedly happy to let the Portuguese forward leave in the summer, however Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin will not allow him to join the Catalan club.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan